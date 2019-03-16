GREAT BEND – Jose Reyes tossed a complete game in the opener while Zane Schmidt and Will Reetz provided some late-inning magic in Game 2 to lead the Hutchinson Community College baseball team to a doubleheader sweep over No. 18 Barton on Friday.

Reyes earned his first pitching victory of the season as Hutchinson defeated Barton 7-2 in the first game. The Dragons got a leadoff game-tying homer from Schmidt in the ninth inning of the second game and Reetz hit a go-ahead single to lead the Blue Dragons to a come-from-behind 9-8.

Now on a four-game winning streak, the Blue Dragons improve to 13-7 overall and 4-2 in the Jayhawk West. The Cougars fall to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the Jayhawk West. Hutchinson and Barton complete the four-game conference series at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hobart-Detter Field.

Game 1

Reyes was impressive on Friday holding one of the best offenses in the Jayhawk West to just four overall hits.

Reyes allowed just two baserunners through the first five innings. He hit the first batter he faced, but erased that mistake with a double play against the next batter. He also allowed a two-out single in the bottom of the third.

With Hutchinson leading 3-0, Barton broke through on Reyes in the sixth with an RBI triple by Casey Wulfkuhle and an RBI double by Nolan Riley to cut the Hutch lead to 3-2. The game could have been tied, but first baseman Zach Baxley cut down a runner at the plate for the second out of the inning.

Reyes gave up only a two-out double in the seventh before closing out his second complete game of the season,

Reyes struck out five and walked a season-low one against the Cougars. Both runs charged to Reyes were earned.

Hutchinson had just six hits against three Barton pitchers.

The Blue Dragons took a 2-0 led in the second on Max McGuire’s two-run single that scored Dylan Nedved and Reetz. Nedved then singled home Schmidt in the third for a 3-0 lead.

Riley Metzger delivered the key hit of the game with Hutch leading 3-2 in the seventh. Metzger singled up the middle to plate two runs for a 5-2 lead. Nedved also singled in a run and a balk placed the final of a four-run seventh for Hutchinson that bumped the lead to 7-2.

Nedved was 2-for-3 to lead Hutchinson, offensively. Nedved, Metzger and McGuire each drove in two runs. The only extra base hit of the game a triple by Schmidt.

Game 2

The second game featured four lead changes, the final one going to the Blue Dragons in the top of the ninth.

Trailing 8-7, Schmidt tied the game with his sixth homer of the season, a leadoff blast to right field. Riley Metzger then doubled to the left-center field gap. Jeremiah Ceasar pinch-ran for Metzger and two batters later scored the go-ahead run after Reetz drilled a single to left field.

Zach Firmature then closed out the game for his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. That made Zach Philbin (2-0) the winning pitcher. Philbin worked a scoreless eighth to earn the decision.

The Blue Dragon bullpen didn’t allow a hit over the final four innings. Matt Delcambre struck out three and walked three over two scoreless innings.

Hutchinson out-hit Barton 15-10 and earned the victory despite hitting into double plays in each of the first four innings.

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in their first at-bat. Logan Sartori tripled home Brian Skillman and scored when Metzger hit into a double play. The Dragons lead 3-0 when Reetz led off the second with a home run.

Barton then scored five-unanswered runs in the in the third and fourth inning for a 5-3 lead. The Dragons answered back with three runs in the fifth. Ryan Moritz scored on a wild pitch and Schmidt drove in a pair with a single for a 6-5 lead. Barton immediately fought back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and the Cougars led 8-6 through five innings.

Nedved singled home Metzger in the seventh to cut the Dragon deficit to 8-7, setting up the ninth-inning comeback.

Metzger went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored to lead Hutchinson. Schmidt went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI. Schmidt also walked twice. Reetz went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. Moritz also had a two-hit game with a double.