A camp to explore careers will have two sessions in June. The Washburn Tech’s Summer Camp gives campers the option to chose from a dozen career explorations in the areas of construction, health care, human services, technology and transportation.

Camp sessions are June 3-7 for seventh and eighth graders and June 10-13 for ninth and tenth graders. Each session is 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and costs $75, which includes a light breakfast, lunch and morning and afternoon snacks. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, May 8, or until sessions are full. Packets are available in the Washburn Tech main office or at WashburnTech.edu. For more information, call (785) 670-3359.

Campers will be able to choose from several areas of career exploration, with gaming/Holo Lens being a new addition. Other options are advanced systems technology (tied to careers in manufacturing), auto service, cabinet/millwork, commercial and heavy construction, cosmetology, culinary arts, drafting, electricity, health occupations/nursing, machine/tool and welding.