Tuesday 12

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Sensory Playtime: 9:30 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages 6 months-2 years. No registration required.

50+ Square Stepping Class: 10 a.m., Carver Center, 315 N. Second. Tuesdays and Thursdays, $13/month. Register at Salina Recreation Dept., Room 100, 300 W. Ash. 309-5765.

Sphero Robot Races: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 10-17 years. Registration required.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 145-B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Salina League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn: 12:15 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Topic—Salina 2020 project; speaker, Guy Walker. Attendees welcome to bring sack lunch.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

Make A Book: 1 and 3 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab. Ages 8-11 years. Registration required.

Building Advisory Board meeting: 3 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Winter Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m., Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. Fifth. EBT/SNAP accepted. livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Salina School Board special meeting: 5 p.m., USD 305 District Offices, 1511 Gypsum.

Salina Human Relations Committee meeting: 5:30 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Kids on Canvas: 6 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-17 years. Registration required.

Saline County Horticulture Club: 7 p.m., Carver Center, 315 N. Second. Program, "Showcase to Spring" by Jana Dalke, Hillsboro, Serenity Gardens. Open to the Public.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.

ABILENE — Ike Book Talks "Eye of the Needle": 7 p.m., Visitors' Center Auditorium, Eisenhower Presidential Library, 200 S. E. Fourth. World War II Generation Series. For information: (785) 263-6700, samantha.kenner@nara.gov.

McPHERSON — McPherson County Red Cross Blood Drive: Noon-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 N. Elm.1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

McPHERSON—Adult Book Group, "An Irish Country Doctor": 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin.

Wednesday 13

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

"Minecraft" on my shirt: 10 a.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-12 years. Registration required.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

One-on-One Tech Help: 1, 2:30 and 6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library. Registration required.

"Roblox" on my shirt: 1:30 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-12 years. Registration required.

Dream Catchers: 2 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 6 years and older. No registration required.

Rocket League: 2 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 10-15 years. Registration required.

Downtown Arts and Entertainment Ordinance Stakeholder Committee Meeting: 6 p.m., Arts and Humanities Office, 211 W. Iron. Open to the public. Information: Lauren Driscoll, 309-5715.

Convention of States Project meeting: 6:30 p.m., Tech Center Conference Room, Salina Public Library.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford

Jolly Mixers dance with Swing N' Country: St. Patrick's Day dance. 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

Old Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page and play your favorite albums, or just enjoy the music.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.