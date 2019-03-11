High school students interested in law enforcement will have the opportunity this summer to get a first-hand look at what law enforcement training and careers are like through the Cadet Law Enforcement Academy program.

The Kansas Highway will be the host of the program, which is sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. The program will be held from June 2 to June 7 in Salina.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Winters said the Cadet Law program will give participants the opportunity to learn about the duties, training, and discipline that go along with a career in law enforcement.

“KHP has a great relationship with the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary," said patrol Superintendent Col. Mark Bruce. "By working together, this program gives us the opportunity to help high school students understand and appreciate the law enforcement field.

"While at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy, they will get the opportunity to experience some of the training that law enforcement officers receive,"

Students will be instructed by KHP troopers during classroom instruction and the real-world activities.

Cadets will go to the firing range and practice pursuit driving at the driving range. They will also get the opportunity to ride with the patrol’s pilots in agency aircraft and see presentations from the Patrol’s canine handlers. Physical training and attention to detail are both emphasized throughout the duration of the program.

In order for a student to be eligible to attend Cadet Law, students must be a high school Junior, and have a "C+" academic average. Students must be deemed medically fit to participate in all activities.

Students will need to fill out an application to attend, including writing a brief essay on why they would like to participate in the program. Applications are due by March 31.

There is no cost to the cadet, but there is a $300 sponsorship fee by the local American Legion Post or American Legion Auxiliary Post.

Lodging, food and uniform are provided for the week.

For more information or an application, call the American Legion at (785) 232-9315 or visit http://www.ksamlegion.org/page/content/programs/cadet-law-enforcement-academy.

