People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

James Robert Peters II, 30, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 3/10.

Anthony Ray Paillette, 49, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 3/10.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

800 blk. S.E. Chestnut, criminal damage to property, noon 2/7-noon 2/14.

1100 blk. S.E. 33rd, burglary and theft, 1-3:30 p.m. 2/21.

1200 blk. S.W. Garfield Ave., burglary, 12:01-9 a.m. 2/21.

1500 blk. N.W. Tyler, burglary, 2:48-3:10 a.m. 2/20.

1900 blk. S.E. Adams, burglary, 5:40 a.m.-10:20 p.m. 2/20.

1900 blk. S.W. MacVicar Ave., burglary, 1 p.m. 2/18-12:45 p.m. 2/19.

2400 blk. S.W. Candletree Drive, burglary, 11 p.m. 2/19-8:45 a.m. 2/20.

2600 blk. S.W. Hillcrest Road, burglary, 10 a.m. 2/1-3 p.m. 2/14.

2800 blk. S.E. Capitol View Court, burglary, 9 p.m. 2/3-4 a.m. 2/4.

2900 blk. S.W. Burnett Road, burglary, 6:45 a.m. 2/18.

3100 blk. S.E. 10th, theft, 10:30 p.m. 2/21-2:30 a.m. 2/22.

3300 blk. S.E. Girard, burglary, 3:40 a.m.-7 p.m. 2/21.

4000 blk. S.W. Moundview Drive, burglary, 3 p.m. 2/16-10 a.m. 2/18.

5800 blk. S.W. Candletree Drive, burglary, 9-11 a.m. 2/21.