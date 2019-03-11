HESSTON – In 2018 author Nancy Sprowell Geise was able to share the story of her friend, Joe Rubinstein, with several of the guides of the Auschwitz/Birkenau Memorial and Monument in Oświęcim, Poland.

It was, for Geise, a huge moment. At Auschwitz, she shared the story of a survivor documented in her book “Auschwitz #34207: The Joe Rubinstein Story.” She called it the "honor of a lifetime."

"There were tears on the faces of those who listened as I shared Joe's story with guides, faces of those special people who have devoted so much of their lives to touring the nearly 3 million visitors a year through the Museum and Memorial and sharing with them about the precious lives lost there — and of those few, like Joe, who lived to tell theirs," Geise wrote in her blog about the experience. "I am profoundly grateful for everyone at Auschwitz, and the many people around the world, who work so hard to keep the memory of what happened during the dark and terrible days of the holocaust alive. We must never forget."

Geise will share Rubinstein's remarkable story as a Holocaust survivor at 7 p.m. April 2 at Hesston Mennonite Church on the Hesston College campus, an event open to the public.



A reception sponsored by Hesston Public Library and Hesston United Methodist Church following the presentation will offer audience members a chance to meet Geise.



Rubinstein, now 98 years old, was 21 when Nazi soldiers took him from his home along with his widowed mother and two siblings. Geise’s recounting of his story shares the atrocities he faced over the next three years until the end of the war. He has never returned to his homeland of Poland.



Of particular note in Geise’s writing, is that Rubinstein did not let the pain, torture and horrors he faced as a prisoner define his life, but rather chose to find joy and rise above the evil he endured.

"For Joe at least, his story did not end at Auschwitz. Joe Rubinstein's story of triumph continues to this day," Geise wrote.

Geise, who lives in Topeka, met Rubinstein when they both lived in Colorado. Geise learned that Rubinstein, who was born in Poland, was a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp as well as others during World War II, but he told her he would never speak publically of the experiences he endured there. Five years later he changed his mind.

Following the book’s release in 2015, “Auschwitz #34207” earned the top spot on the Amazon Bestseller list in the Holocaust Memoirs (Kindle) category, and has garnished high praise from leading Holocaust scholars, national reviewers and readers.



Geise has traveled the country sharing Rubinstein’s story, including at the U.S. Library of Congress and as the keynote presentation of the 2016 State of Kansas Holocaust Commemoration Service.





