SALINA — Morgan Stout yelled from the sidelines to teammates, occasionally putting head down toward the ground or looking up in frustration. A few seats down, Brylee Engelland sat with her right ankle propped up in the chair next to her with a bag of ice.

Tears periodically welled up in each of their eyes.

Stout, a junior, tore her ACL against in January against Andale. She’s had to watch on the sidelines since, but usually to a team that found a way to win. Engelland injured her ankle in Nickerson’s 72-40 loss to Kansas City Piper on Friday in the semifinals of the KSHSAA Class 4A Girls Basketball Tournament at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina.

“My freshman year, every always thought we are losing,” Engelland said, adding with this group the “expectancy is to win.”

As a freshman, Engelland played on a varsity team coming off two winless season. But there was hope.

Engelland had success on a junior high club with her twin sister, Brooke, along with Jersey Rome, Alexandria Altum and Carrie Schweizer. Three games into the season, the Engelland sister, who played on varsity, helped snap a 51-game losing streak.

The Engelland sisters looked to be a big part of the turnaround of a program. However, Brooke’s sophomore summer she was diagnosed Ewing’s sarcoma, a very rare type of cancerous tumor that grows in bones or the soft tissue.

Brooke missed her sophomore and junior years. In the latter, the team made the state tournament for the first time in 22 years under first-year coach Jon McLean.

They finished the 2017-2018 season 12-10. It was the first double-digit winning season in the decade.

The Panthers won 13-straight this season before suffering their first loss to Haven on Jan. 25. The Panthers beat them earlier in the year with Stout, who averaged a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds a game.

At 6-foot-1, she was the only person listed on the Panther roster over 6-foot. Altum is the closest at 5-foot-9.

"Three or four wins (freshman year) and now being at the state tournament is incredible," Altum said. "Lots of pride .. Only thing we can do now is come ready to play tomorrow.”

Altum has been playing under the basket and bodying up against other team’s centers.

But No. 1 seed Kansas-City Piper Pirates (23-0) were too big.

They had three starters listed at 5-foot-11, 6-foot and 6-foot-1. To top it off, the Pirates can knock down the outside shot.

The Panthers have a few players who can, too. Although, it’s easier to cover the perimeter when they don’t have many concerns in the paint.

The Pirates won the points in the paint battle, 36-18.

Since undergoing surgeries, Brooke has had a hard time being as mobile as she used to be. She played on JV most of the year, but she did come in for the last couple minutes of the semifinals when the Panthers (20-4) trailed by 35 points.

She knocked down her first attempt, a 3-pointer. And then she finished a layup. She went 2 of 2 from the field.

“She scored more than me,” said Brylee, who finished with two points after going down with an injury 90 seconds into the second quarter.

Brylee is questionable for the third place game on Saturday against Baldin (20-2). Stout will be on the sidelines, cheering on her teammates and thinking about the future.

“The expectancy next year is I am gonna be back and we are gonna come back and be better than ever,” Stout said.

Coach McLean will have starters Aspen Apfel and sisters Madison and Kieryn Ontjes returning to the roster next year.

“This has been a good group,” McLean said. “I just want them to show up one more time with some fight.”