The Democrat Party is leaning more and more to the left under the proposals of ideologues Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren.

The Green New Deal (which really should be called the Green Raw Deal) would radically transform the United States as we know it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refers to this plan as "the green dream," but I prefer to call it "the green nightmare".

The Green New Deal would eliminate combustion-engine vehicles powered by fossil fuels, would basically replace airplane travel with high-speed trains; would provide affordable public transportation for everyone using renewable "green" energy; would require all people to retrofit, remodel, or rebuild houses and buildings to become more energy efficient by using renewable "green" energy (solar and wind); and allegedly make us all healthier by requiring us to eat greenhouse gas-free food, more vegetables, and less red meat.

Ocasio-Cortez even went so far to say that we shouldn't be able to eat hamburger for breakfast, dinner (or lunch) and supper (or dinner).

I don't know about you, but I don't want the government telling me what I can eat, when I can eat and where I can eat.

But the "cherry" on the top of this Green New Deal "sundae" proposed by Ocasio-Cortez is that it would provide "economic security for all those who are unable or unwilling to work."

So if people who don't want to (are unwilling) to work but still get paid for doing nothing, how will our nation's houses and buildings get remodeled or rebuilt? And why bother to do this since the world (according to Ocasio-Cortez) won't be here in 12 years any way because of our nation's position regarding climate change?

And who will build all the miles of rails for the trains? If airplane travel as we know it is eliminated, will people get from California to Hawaii or from New York to England by train, canoe or paddle boat? Such proposals by the radical left are "lunacy on steroids".

These ideas are in addition to providing free health care for all. (If you think health care is expensive now, wait until it is free). Add to this the increasing of the minimum wage to $15 an hour and free college tuition for all.

If I were a college student and a political candidate promised free college tuition for me, I probably would be tempted to vote for him or her (until I would realize that someone (taxpayers) would have to pay for this since "there is no such thing as a free lunch").

These "freebies" undoubtedly would require more government control.

More than 200 years ago, Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States and author of the Declaration of Independence, got it right when he wrote: "The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield and government to gain ground."

He went on to write: "If people let government decide what foods they eat and what medicines they take, their bodies will soon be in as sorry a state as are the souls of those who live under tyranny." He was so right.

Note: The Journal encourages opinion submissions from its readers. Columns should be limited to 600 words and letters to 300 words. Send submissions to: news@salina.com.