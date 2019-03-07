Top-seeded Trinity scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and pulled away late to hold off an upset bid by No. 8 seed Chanute, 61-52, in a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament at Tony's Pizza Events Center.

Trinity (21-1) outscored the Blue Comets 19-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing 45-42 after three. Chanute (12-10) tied it for the last time at 48 on a Michael Aylward 3-pointer with 5:45 left, but the Knights reeled off seven straight points on four Caden Vanlandingham free throws and a Michael Jones 3-pointer to go in front for good.

Vanlandingham had 19 points, Jones 16 and Chason Linder 14 to lead Trinity, with Nate Adler grabbing nine rebounds. For Chanute, Aylward and Corbett Kimberlin scored 13 points each, Nathan Audiss added 10 and Ty Bowman was the leading rebounder with eight.

Trinity outrebounded Chanute 27-20 and outscored the Blue Comets 15-1 from the foul line. The Knights hit 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Chanute hit a pair of buzzer-beating 3-pointers in the first half, grabbing a 12-11 lead on Kimberlin's 35-footer at the end of the opening quarter and going up 27-23 at intermission when Brayden Frederick connected from the right corner.

Chanute built a five-point lead late in the third quarter, but a Vanlandingham pull-up jumper with two seconds on the clock cut it to 45-42 heading to the fourth.

Augusta 57, Andale 43

Augusta outscored second-seeded Andale 21-4 in the third quarter and went on to upset the Indians.

Trailing by as much as nine points in the second quarter, Augusta closed the gap to six at intermission and then opened the second half driving the ball inside that created 3-point opportunities.

That strategy enabled the Orioles to shoot 68.4 percent from the field in the second half (13 of 19) and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Andale was just 6 of 24 (25 percent) and 0 of 8 from 3-point range.

Jaren Jackson and Zac Burton led Augusta with 15 points each with Ryan Andrews pitching in 12. Easton Hunter was the only Indian player in double figures with 19.

Augusta will take a 17-6 record into the semifinals, while Andale finished 19-3.

KC Piper 55, Parsons 52

The Piper-Parsons matchup went down to the final seconds before the Pirates were able to secure a three-point victory.

Until the hectic finale, the game had been tied 10 times and the lead exchanged on 11 occasions.

Piper took the lead for the final time, 49-48, on Brandan Jackson’s 3-point play with 1:08 left.

Parsons’ last chance went by the board with 7.5 seconds remaining and Piper leading 54-52, when the possession arrow on a tie up at the Parsons' end of the court gave the ball back to Piper. A free throw with 4.4 ticks left accounted for the final difference.

Piper, seeded fourth in the field, improved to 19-4, while Parsons closed its season 17-6.