DODGE CITY — The Waverly Bulldogs girls didn’t make fans rooting for an upset wait long.

The No. 7 seed Bulldogs used better shooting and better ball control to knock off the undefeated, and No. 2-seeded Rural Vista Heat 62-46 in an opening-round game of the Class 1A state tournament at United Wireless Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Waverly improved to 21-3, while Rural Vista finished 24-1.

Shooting issues plagued the Heat throughout.

After falling behind 3-0 early, Waverly responded with a 20-1 first-quarter blitz, hitting 3s and building a commanding 20-4 advantage.

Down 25-11 at halftime, Rural Vista managed to cut the margin to single digits, 31-22, before Waverly closed the third quarter on an 11-4 run to regain control.

Waverly kept Rural Vista at arm’s-length and secured the outcome by continuing to hit free throws. The Bulldogs outscored the Heat from the foul stripe, 19-4.

Rural Vista, which finished 35.8 percent shooting after converting just 4 of 21 first-half shots, received a team-high 14 points from Lauren Campuzano.

Three players scored in double figures to lead Waverly, led by 15 points from Sara McWilliams. Megan Foster added 14 and Lanie Patterson 12 to go along with 11 rebounds. In addition to shooting 54.3 percent from the floor, the Bulldogs held a decided 36-21 edge on the glass