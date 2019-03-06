

Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. today, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Join us on Wednesdays for an all levels yoga class held at the Hutchinson Art Center. Come early to take in the current gallery of local art and enjoy mindful conversation with other Yogis! No previous yoga experience is required to attend these classes, you'll just need a yoga mat and an open mind. Cost is free with your Modern Membership, $8 for Art Center members, $10 for drop-ins. Please note for the month of March, Yoga at the Art Center will be held on Wednesday the 6th, 13th, and 27th. We will be hosting a special Spring Equinox Mala Making Workshop on Wednesday the 20th at the Art Center! For more information on how to become a member of the Hutchinson Art Center, please visit www.hutchinsonartcenter.net. For more information on Little Rabbit Yoga Studio or to purchase your tickets, please visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com

Let Them Eat Cake Coffee Group: 10 a.m. today, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S Main St, Hutchinson. Cost is $15 per person. This week is mint and chocolate cream tarts. Please register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or by visiting the store. Join us for a relaxed yet instructive coffee break. Together in an informal baking session, we’ll whip up something delicious to munch on while we sip our coffee and hot tea.

Cans For Cancer: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, CrossPoint, 1410 E. 30th Ave, Hutchinson. Hosted by Cans For Cancer Council of Reno County. Please donate your cans either on this date or to Midwest Iron and Metal. Make sure to tell Kathy your donation goes for the Cans For Cancer.

