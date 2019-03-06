In most cases, 40 degrees doesn't sound all that warm.

But Wednesday may be an exception.

After several days of low temperatures below zero or in the single digits, and highs in the teens and 20s, the 40-degree high forecast for Wednesday won't feel all that shabby.

Even warmer weather is expected the next few days, with highs in the mid-40s on Thursday and Friday and even the upper-50s on Saturday, though rain is likely on that day.

Sunday's high should be a bit lower, with the mercury only reaching the mid-40s again.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

• Friday night: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then rain likely after noon. High near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

• Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

• Tuesday: Rain and snow. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.