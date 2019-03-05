Interesting expression “trumped up.” Turning to a trusted reliable source, Webster’s New World Dictionary, found the definition of the phrase, along with the origin of the word “trump” to be enlightening.

In the late 14th century the Old French tromper translated as “to deceive.” Then from 15th century Middle English came trumpen meaning to “fabricate, devise” and finally in modern parlance, the phrase is defined as fraudulently concocted; spurious; deliberately based on false information; not true; invented.

One last derivative, from the French trumpery meaning showy but worthless; rubbish; trashy. As an early late night talk-show legend Jack Parr would say, “I kid you not!” Sometimes research turns up unexpected revelations.

Listening to the growing litany of shady dealings and moral failings of the current occupant of the White House, I was reminded of the dark days following revelations of President Clinton’s moral failings; the sense of betrayal and disappointment I shared with others who had supported his election; the sting of listening to conservatives tout “the massive character defects of Bill Clinton,” declaring that “character was the most important qualification” as was believed by the founding fathers.

So it was particularly astounding to hear My Pillow’s Mike Lindell addressing the 2019 CPAC (Conservative Action political Conference): “As I stand before you today, I see the greatest president in history. Of course he is. He was chosen by God … We were given a second chance … to get our country back on track with our conservative values and getting people saved in Jesus’s name … I see Donald Trump coming down an escalator and announcing he is running for president. For me it was a divine and miraculous moment — I felt something miraculous was about to unfold.”

I find the hypocrisy overwhelming and deeply disturbing not to mention an affront to many in the religious community at large.

I was moved to address the demonization of all things Democratic, in part after listening to some recent comments from another reliable, albeit hardly trustworthy, source Rush Limbaugh.

Railing against his assessment of Democratic positions, he spouted the following - edited for clarity and brevity.

“… from the time I left home at age 20 until 19 … almost 20 years I never made more than $22/23,000 a year ... I did what a lot of people do. I drive around town where the rich people lived … at no time did I hate ’em … resent them … want to punish any of them.”

“The greatest political trick of our era is how successful the Democrat Party has been at spreading victimology … their failure, their unhappiness, their misery, is always somebody else’s fault ... you’ve got the resentment that builds … that eventually becomes hatred. And that becomes the Democrat Party base. So they have to keep forcing resentment and hatred on people … the Democrat Party does that better than anybody with their class envy rhetoric and so forth.”

For the record, I know of no fellow Democrats who drive around haunting wealthy neighborhoods as was Mr. Limbaugh’s practice.

This distortion of the Democratic Party’s support for economic parity has currently become the basis for bogus allegations of wanting to abandon our system of capitalism as well.

The next day Mr. Limbaugh was at it again, this time flinging accusations that Democrats support infanticide referring to the failure of a bill authored by Republican Senator Bill Sasse. In fact such a law already exists known as the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act passed in 2002. In a moment of surprising candor Limbaugh revealed the motivation, quoting Sasse as proclaiming “I’m gonna put people on the record.”

Inflammatory ploys like this are a misrepresentation of the realities as outlined in my column of February 19 and are intended to use the rare, tragic circumstances described purely for political ends. The tactic of purposefully proposing legislation, often with little chance of passage, is used to force “gotcha” votes that then become fodder for negative campaign literature.

The future of democracy in America may be in jeopardy unless we return to a civilized exchange of ideas rather than engaging in petty trickery and deceit.

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist, retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.