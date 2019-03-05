Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 8:42 p.m. Saturday, 2700 block of John Brown Road, Princeton, Michael Cross, 62, Princeton, for violating court ordered conditions of release. Accident

• 5:18 p.m. Saturday, 4100 block of K-33, Wellsville, Ricky Titus, 57, Princeton, was eastbound through the S-curves in a 2018 Ford F-150 when it left the road to the south due to snowy conditions.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrest

• 2:42 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of S. Maple St., Ottawa, Malory Harkins, 29, Ottawa, for driving while suspended and no insurance after a traffic stop.

Incidents

• 11:35 a.m. Friday, 300 block of E. 11th St., Ottawa, Bradley Pickering, 26, Ottawa, was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 5:27 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of S. Princeton Circle, Drew Nutt, 19, Ottawa, and Jacob Petterson, 19, Ottawa, were cited for battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage after a fight with Michael Dixon, 45, Ottawa. Dixon also was cited for battery and disorderly conduct.

• 8:51 p.m. Sunday, 4700 block of Delaware Road, Pomona, a 41-year-old female reported a possible child in need of care case regarding a known 17-year old Pomona juvenile. This case is under investigation.

Theft

• 9:37 a.m. Saturday, 2300 block of S. Oak St., a 50-year-old Rantoul male reported the theft of a 2005 Ford owned by Bob Allen Ford.

Wellsville Police Department News

Friday: K-33/I-35, motorist assist; K-33/I-35, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist; K-33/I-35, assist other agency; 600 block of Walnut St., traffic complaint; I-35, milemarker 197, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist; I-35, milemarker 198, assist other agency.

Saturday: 400 block of Walnut St., general information.