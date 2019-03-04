A Brookville man spotted his trailer being towed along Interstate 135 shortly after reporting it stolen Friday to a Salina County Sheriff's deputy.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a deputy took a report from Stephen Howard, 56, of Brookville, at about 4:45 p.m. Friday concerning the theft of Howard's 14-foot flatbed trailer, valued at $1,500. Howard said he had left the trailer earlier that day on Halstead Road, south of K140, to run an errand and when he returned the trailer was gone.

Shortly after the report was taken, Howard reported to the deputy that he spotted his trailer being hauled north on I-135 by a Ford F 150 pickup. The deputy pulled the truck over near the Ninth Street exit on Interstate 70, where it was discovered the trailer did indeed belong to Howard, Soldan said.

Brook Gray, 23, of Salina, was arrested based on a recommended charge of felony theft, Soldan said.