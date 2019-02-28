Hays High freshmen Gavin Meyers and Gavin Nutting landed first-team spots on the All-Western Athletic Conference wrestling team released Wednesday.

Meyers battled back from mid-season injury to place fourth at 182 pounds in the Class 5A state tournament. He finished his season 18-6.

Nutting was a state qualifier at 220 and finished his season 30-13.

The Indians put three on the second team — seniors Kreighton Meyers (160), Cole Schroeder (170) and Logan Schulte (285).

Garden City 132-pounder Jacob Holt was WAC wrestling of the year while Garden’s Carlos Prieto was coach of the year.

ALL-WAC Wrestling

First team

106 — Damian Mendez, fr., Dodge City; 113 — Silas Pineda, jr., Garden City; 120 — Diago Hernandez, jr., Garden City; 126 — Carsyn Schooler, jr., Great Bend; 132 — Jacob Holt, jr., Garden City; 138 — George Weber, jr., Great Bend; 152 — Alex Randolph, jr., Great Bend; 160 — Jashon Taylor, jr., Dodge City; 170 — Ryan Parga, jr., Dodge City; 182 — Gavin Meyers, fr., Hays; 195 — Alex Rodriguez, jr., Garden City; 220 — Gavin Nutting, fr., Hays; 285 — Evan Darville, sr., Dodge City.

Wrestler of the year — Jacob Holt, Garden City.

Coach of the year — Carlos Prieto, Garden City.

Second team

106 — Wyatt Weber, fr., Great Bend; 113 — Avery Wolf, fr., Great bend; 120 — Couy Weil, sr., Great Bend; 126 — Steven Sellers, so., Garden City; 132 — Jeffrey Spragis, sr., Great Bend; 138 — Garrett Edwards, jr., Dodge City; 145 — Carlos Mora, sr., Liberal; 152 — Ruden Rayas, so., Dodge City; 160 — Kreighton Meyers, sr., Hays; 170 — Jacob Sims, so., Garden City; 182 — Jullian Gallindo, sr., Dodge City; 195 — Cole Schroeder, sr., Hays; 220 — Jaime Arenivas, jr., Liberal; 285 — Logan Schulte, sr., Hays.