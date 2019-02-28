Annexed pit bulls will be allowed if owners meet requirements

This week’s meeting agenda for the Andover City Council listed an ordinance amending the City’s ordinance No. 1662, the current pit bull ordinance. The proposed ordinance makes only one change, allowing for pit bulls that are annexed into the city to be exempted from the pit bull ban, providing they meet the following requirements: paying a $50 fee, microchipping the dog, muzzling pit bulls when off the owners’ property, and owners must have a minimum of $100,000 in liability insurance.

Some pit bull owners affected by the annexation are not happy and attended Monday night’s meeting to challenge the ordinance.

Andover Mayor Ben Lawrence has stated that he doesn’t plan to revoke the current ban and that it will remain in place until the Council votes differently.

Pit bulls have been banned in Andover since 2001.

The issue is expected to be re-visited at the next Andover City Council, 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at City Hall.