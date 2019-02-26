Guy Reinbold, in his Feb. 16 letter to the Journal states: “Let’s leave politics out of this. I too don’t approve of Trump’s style (but I can overlook that), but I definitely approve of what he is trying to do with border security”.

This has been the popular rationalization or explanation of Republicans in their attempt to justify, cover up and simply ignore, the real issues with President Trump. Mr. Reinbold and all those who avidly support President Trump must at some point come to the realization that the problem with Trump goes much deeper than mere “style."

Ultimately, it is the character of a nation that determines its strength and future. The leaders of our nation are expected to set the standards of that character.

This president has character traits that are totally out of line with the values we cherish and for which thousands of young men have died. Watch what he does.

This man is an authoritarian who esteems dictators and now it appears that he openly supports them while ignoring the judgement of his intelligence advisers. He is a narcissist, a mental disease that causes him to think only of himself.

In fact, it seems likely that he cares little about the border and simply uses this issue to promote his own political ends. He has no moral compass and his insults and name-calling are revolting. He may be intelligent, however, he is ignorant of foreign and domestic policy and the Constitution.

No previous president has ever conducted himself in this manner, and if they had, they would have been impeached long ago.

In spite of all this, Republicans, including our leaders in Congress, continue to support him.

President Trump can build his big beautiful wall from sea to shining sea, he can bring unemployment down to zero, GDP growth to 10 percent annually, etc. All this becomes insignificant when nations lose their character. Civilizations begin to crumble when they lose their character.

We can all live with a different style. American voters must wake up and realize that Trump is a threat to our security and future.

Mr. Reinbold states that he is “91 years old and will not have to endure this ... very long." I am 84 years old and it saddens me that citizens of this nation appear to find this conduct acceptable — when our leaders in Congress are in desperate need of a backbone and no profiles in courage can be found among them. This is a much bigger problem than style.

