BOYS
CLASS 6A
EAST #1
KC Wyandotte 76, Olathe Northwest 71
EAST #2
SM North 55, Shawnee Mill Valley 46
WEST #1
Hutchinson 55, Wichita West 49
CLASS 5A
WEST #1
Wichita Northwest 68, Valley Center 64
CLASS 4A
EAST #1
Atchison 70, Labette County 60
EAST #2
Paola 51, Baldwin 32
WEST #1
Mulvane 73, Wellington 59
WEST #2
El Dorado 56, Winfield 50 (ot)
CLASS 3A
CANEY SUB-STATE
Girard 58, Riverton 23
HOISINGTON SUB-STATE
Smoky Valley 40, Norton 35
CLASS 2A
ARMA SUB-STATE
Yates Center 51, Uniontown 21
Humboldt 78, Southeast Cherokee 50
Pittsburg Colgan 56, Oswego 29
Northeast Arma 52, West Elk 44
BLUE RAPIDS SUB-STATE
McLouth 73, Atchison County 27
Oskaloosa 67, Jefferson North 56
Valley Heights 61, Horton 33
Republic County 40, Jackson Heights 37
CONWAY SPRINGS SUB-STATE
Hutchinson Trinity 73, Wichita Independent 20
Garden Plain 61, Bluestem 27
Sedgwick 52, Conway Springs 39
Medicine Lodge 44, Remington 41
LEOTI SUB-STATE
Hoxie 69, Oberlin 38
Plainville 76, Smith Center 64
Ellis 48, Oakley 41
Leoti 46, Trego 44
MARION SUB-STATE
Hillsboro 78, Wabaunsee 64
Marion 55, Rossville 39
Northern Heights 62, Goessel 33
Mission Valley 66, Herington 14
MEADE SUB-STATE
Ness City 61, Meade 58
Lakin 64, Syracuse 60 (ot)
Pratt Skyline 75, Elkhart 36
Stanton County 61, Sublette 33
PLEASANTON SUB-STATE
Lyndon 43, Pleasanton 23
Shawnee Maranatha 80, KC Christian 69
Lawrence Seabury 75, Olathe Heritage Christian 34
Central Heights 48, Jayhawk Linn 44
STERLING SUB-STATE
Inman 63, Ell-Saline 30
Bennington 62, Canton-Galva 35
Sacred Heart 53, Sterling 41
Ellsworth 40, Ellinwood 37
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
WEST #1
Wichita West 60, Junction City 36
CLASS 5A
EAST #1
Topeka West 54, KC Turner 19
WEST #1
Arkansas City 46, Valley Center 37
WEST #2
Salina South 46, Great Bend 37
CLASS 3A
CANEY SUB-STATE
Girard 64, Riverton 25
Cherryvale 44, Caney 38 (ot)
Baxter Springs 64, Galena 40
Columbus 49, Frontenac 34
EUREKA SUB-STATE
Eureka 67, Prairie View 33
Erie 43, Douglass 31
Burlington 56, Fredonia-Elk Valley 15
Osage City 48, Neodesha 45 (ot)
HAVEN SUB-STATE
Haven 50, Chaparral 18
Hesston 45, Kingman 23
Halstead 43, Wichita Collegiate 28
Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 25
HOISINGTON SUB-STATE
Norton 39, Smoky Valley 24
Russell 60, Lyons 20
TMP-Marian 59, Hoisington 37
KISMET SUB-STATE
Scott City 59, Southwestern Heights 24
Larned 45, Hugoton 32
Cimarron 50, Holcomb 44
Colby 58, Goodland 30
MARYSVILLE SUB-STATE
Pleasant Ridge 79, Riverside 47
Marysville 52, Holton 38
Nemaha Central 56, Maur Hill 22
Sabetha 58, Hiawatha 26
PERRY SUB-STATE
Jefferson West 69, West Franklin 13
KC Ward 48, Silver Lake 36
Wellsville 57, Santa Fe Trail 21
Royal Valley 64, Perry-Lecompton 34
RILEY SUB-STATE
Clay Center 57, Concordia 26
St. Marys 64, Council Grove 48
Beloit 50, Rock Creek 37
Riley County 53, Minneapolis 48
CLASS 2A
BLUE RAPIDS SUB-STATE
Jackson Heights 45, Republic County 44
LEOTI SUB-STATE
Plainville 53, Smith Center 50
STERLING SUB-STATE
Inman 41, Ell-Saline 11
Monday's High School Sub-state Basketball Scores
BOYS