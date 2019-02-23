Dear Readers: A pet parent needs to plan for the care of his or her pet after the pet parent dies or becomes too ill to care for the animal. Establishing a PET TRUST can help.

A pet trust (PT) is a legal agreement between the pet owner (the grantor) and the trustee (the person who will carry out the wishes of the pet parent).

The PT describes EXACTLY how the animal is to be cared for, right down to the animal's diet, vet visits, exercise schedule and whether a cremation or a burial is desired when the pet dies.

Money is key; the funds must be available to carry out these wishes. PTs continue for the life of the pet, or 21 years, but there are exceptions for animals who live a long time, such as birds. Contact an attorney who's an expert in estate planning for more information. -- Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: A reader, via email, sent a picture of her gorgeous, long-haired, green-eyed cat, Sophie, sitting on the front-porch railing with beautiful, long white whiskers! Sophie's the welcoming committee, apparently!

FILL IN THE BLANKS

Dear Heloise: What do I do with new calendars to keep track of appointments, insurance due dates, birthdays and anniversaries? I go through the entire new calendar, using the old for reference, marking all the above.

Appointments and times are boxed in pink, birthdays and anniversaries are boxed in green, and insurance due dates are boxed in orange. I add items throughout the year. -- Mary B., Utopia, Texas

COFFEE CREAMER

Dear Readers: It's probably still chilly where you are this time of year; what better way to warm up than with a delicious cup of coffee? Be aware, though: Coffee creamers can be loaded with extra calories, sugar and fat.

What's a nice substitution? How about a swirl of cinnamon -- delicious! Honey is healthier addition, too!

DONATE YOUR STUFF

Dear Heloise: As I clean out drawers and closets, I keep a cardboard box labeled "Yard Sale" and place in it items I don't need. The local animal shelter has an annual yard sale. So does my neighbors' church. I'm usually able to give several good items. I read and learn from your column in the Middlesboro (Ky.) Daily News. -- Frances, via email