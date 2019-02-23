“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a powerful and beautifully performed drama at the Salina Community Theatre with Isaac Morris pulling at your “heartstrings” with his amazing portrayal of Christopher Boone, a teenager dealing with his own identity, a family crisis and the world as it relates to him.

The entire cast and production crew, under the direction of Michael Spicer, gave an amazing interpretation of the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens, with emphasis on innumerable script and staging details enhancing the production throughout.

The audience is touched by a variety of emotions and challenged to appreciate the strengths of a person, not their limitations; recognizing that all persons have worth, and labels should be nonexistent.

Plan to attend today, the last night.

Van and Mary Lett, Salina