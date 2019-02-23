The top two teams in the Jayhawk West will meet for the second time this season on Saturday.

At stake for the No. 6 Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team and No. 2 Seward County? Winning an outright Jayhawk West title and earning a first-round bye for the Region VI Tournament.

Game time for Saturday’s major Jayhawk Conference showdown is at 6 p.m. at the Green House in Liberal. The game will be broadcast live on Blue Dragon flagship station KHUT-FM (102.9) and on sister stations KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5) at 5:55 p.m. with Daren Dunn (play-by-play) and Glen Grunwald (analysis) calling the action.

The 28-1 Blue Dragons and 27-2 Saints are tied atop the Jayhawk West with 19-1 records. Hutchinson’s only conference loss came against Seward County in a 70-54 setback on February 2 at the Sports Arena. Since, the Blue Dragons have reeled off six in a row, while the Saints have won 21 straight games and 49 consecutive games at the Green House.

The Blue Dragons have lost three-straight games against Seward County.

Hutchinson enters the game after a dominant 87-49 victory over Barton on Wednesday at the Sports Arena. Tia Bradshaw and Jada Mickens led Hutchinson with 15 points as four players reached double figures. Hutchinson shot just shy of 50 percent, but the Dragons’ defense was the real star of the game. The Blue Dragons held Barton 30 points under its season scoring average and limited the Cougars with 31.1 percent shooting and forced 27 turnovers.

Seward County equally dominated Northwest Tech on Wednesday, shooting 48.8 percent, going 13 of 35 from 3-point range. Six different players scored in double figures led by Carla Covane’s 20 points.

During the first meeting with Seward County on February 2, the Blue Dragons suffered through a couple of dubious firsts this season. Leading 39-33 at halftime, it was the first time all season that Hutch lost a game when leading at halftime and it was also the first time the Blue Dragons trailed in the fourth quarter all season.

That nightmarish second half was the worst half of the season for Hutchinson.

Tied at 47 after three quarters, Seward County buried the Blue Dragons with a 16-2 run over the first 5:20 of the fourth quarter. The Saints outscored Hutch 23-7 in the final quarter. The Blue Dragons were held to 6 of 29 shooting in the second half and just 2 of 13 in a seven-point fourth quarter. Seward County shot 13 of 27, including four 3-pointers.

Jada Mickens, Makayla Vannett and Abby Ogle had 11 points each to lead the Blue Dragons. Silvia Veloso had 23 points to lead Seward County. Lexi Hernandez had 12 points and Karolina Szydlowska had 11.

A Blue Dragon sophomore is just two points away from becoming the fifth Blue Dragon to reside in both the career and rebounding Top 10s. Roebuck is two points from passing Tessa Morrow for 10th, three points from passing Amanda Flick for ninth and 10 points from moving into eighth and joining the 900-point club.