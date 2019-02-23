Send events to:

life@salina.com

Saturday 23

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. No registration required.

Salina Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 4-H Building in Kenwood Park. Admission, $3; children under 12 free, when accompanied by adult.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 145B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

LEGO Dream House Contest: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth. Entry forms through www.salinahba.com or the registration booth the day of judging.

Lions Mobile Screening Unit: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Central Mall main entrance. Free screenings—visual acuity: adults, digital vision scan: children, peripheral vision: adults, blood pressure and glucose testing. Registration at booth inside Central Mall.

Salina Home Builders Home and Garden Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth.

(970) 613-9610, sharonrm@salinahba.com. Saline County Sheriff's office children's identification. Bob the Builder Story Time at noon and 2 p.m.

Chicken Noodle Dinner benefit: 4-7 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 111 W. Magnolia. Homemade pie for dessert. Proceeds to Lainey Herr's heart surgery and items for CTK kitchen. Tickets: $8 adults, $3.50 children under 10 years. Carry-out available.

3rd Annual Father-Daughter Dance: 5:30 p.m., Tamara Howe School of Dance, 124 S. Santa Fe. Cost: $5-$15. Snacks, photos and dancing! Fathers, brothers, uncles, grandfathers, stepfathers, godfathers and father-figures welcome. 827-8473 or office@thsdsalina.com.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time": 7:30 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Tickets: $20-$35.

ABILENE—Moulin Rouge, A Party In Paris: 6 p.m., 215 N. Campbell. Great Plains Theatre Fun-Raiser. Tickets: $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Must be 21 or older. Food, fun, cabaret-style music, games, entertainment, silent and live auction, prizes and more! (785) 263-4574.

MANHATTAN—Actors from the London Stage, Shakespeare's "King Lear": 2:30 p.m., Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall, 702 Mid-Campus Dr. Tickets: $5-$29. (785) 532-6428, mccain@ksu.edu.

MINNEAPOLIS—8th Annual Red Dress Run for Heart Health Awareness: 10 a.m., Ottawa County Wellness Center, 215 E. Eighth. Registration: www.ottawacountyhealthcenter.com.

Sunday 24

Salina Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4-H Building in Kenwood Park. Admission, $3; children under 12 free, when accompanied by adult.

Salina Home Builders Home and Garden Show: Noon to 4 p.m., Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth. Noon and 2 p.m., Bob the Builder story time. 3 p.m. awards ceremony, Lego contest winners and "Little House" winner.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 1-3 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm.

$5 bag of books. No registration required.

Open Gaming: 1-6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Youth and teens. No registration required.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 5:30 p.m., mini bingo, regular bingo at 6:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6, 1108 W. Crawford.

ABILENE—Bingo: 6 p.m., Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth.

DENMARK—Pancake Supper: 4:30-7 p.m., Denmark Community Hall. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, pie and drink. Freewill donation. Proceeds for repair and upkeep of hall and new tables. 7 miles west of Lincoln on Kansas Highway 18, then three miles north on 120th Rd.

CANTON—Trail Ride: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, 2565 Pueblo. Cost: $25-$35. Must furnish your own horse. Reservations, (620) 628-4455 or friendsofmaxwell@yahoo.com.

WELLS—Soup Sunday Fundraiser: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wells Community Center, 104 Hanes. Annual Fund Raiser for Wells Community Center. Chili and soups, pulled-pork sandwiches, sloppy joes, polish sausage and homemade pies. By freewill. (620) 727-4329.