The McPherson Housing Coalition has set the date for the 2019 Brush Up Mac service project and is accepting donations, applications and volunteers.

This one-day event will begin on Saturday, April 13, and is county wide.

Brush Up Mac is a volunteer service project of the McPherson Housing Coalition. Each year in April, Brush Up Mac rehabilitates homes in McPherson County using volunteer teams from the community. Homeowners, particularly the elderly, disabled and low-income families have difficulties with simple tasks, such as yard work, and many can’t financially pay for small home repairs.

Last year, Brush Up Mac helped 30 families with yard work, painting, ramps, debris removal and minor home repairs.

On April 13, they will meet at the First United Methodist Church for breakfast at 7 a.m. and then designated teams will begin projects. Breakfast is served and prepared by Brush Up Mac committee members and all volunteers receive a T-shirt.

If you would like to donate to this community project, be a part of the team or if you know needs help with yard work or minor home projects, contact the McPherson Housing Coalition and Sandee Thompson at 620-241-7828 Ext. 16.

Applications for homeowners can be picked up at the McPherson Senior Center, Council on Aging and the McPherson Chamber of Commerce. Drop off completed applications to 1826 14th Avenue in McPherson by March 1. Team information is due by March 15.