Garrison Public Affairs

As part of an ongoing Armywide effort to resolve unsatisfactory conditions in Army family housing, Fort Leavenworth’s leadership will conduct a town hall to provide information and gain feedback at 6 pm. Feb. 25 at the Frontier Conference Center.

This town hall is an internal forum for installation leaders to personally connect with soldiers, Army families and other residents of Fort Leavenworth to help ensure they are meeting their obligations to provide safe, quality family housing.

In a recent statement, Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark Esper stated, “We are deeply troubled by the recent reports highlighting the deficient conditions in some of our family housing. It is unacceptable for our families who sacrifice so much to have to endure these hardships in their own homes. Our most sacred obligation as Army leaders is to take care of our people — our soldiers and our family members.”

Esper added, “We will hold our chain of command and private contractors accountable to ensure they are meeting their obligations to provide safe, high quality family housing.”

The contractors he referred to are private companies who partner with the Army to provide housing as part of the Residential Communities Initiative. Senior members of Michaels Military Housing will join Garrison Commander Col. Marne Sutten and other leaders to engage residents of Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities housing. These leaders want to ensure residents understand their rights as tenants in privatized housing, how to report a concern and receive prompt action, and how to follow-up on a complaint they feel is unresolved.

In addition, a Department of the Army Inspector General inspection team will conduct three town halls to gather input and feedback from residents of post housing. These meetings will be at 2 and 6 p.m. Feb. 28, and at 10 a.m. March 1 at the Post Theater.