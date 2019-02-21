The Combined Arms Research Library’s Board Game Night is from 4-6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Upcoming dates are Feb. 28, March 14 and March 28. For more information, follow CARL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Combinedarmsresearchlibrary.

The Child and Youth Services Babysitting Basics Course enrollment is open for the two-day course. Classes are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14-15 at Harrold Youth Center. Children must be CYS-registered to enroll. Enroll at the CYS front desk, Parent Central or online through WebTrac. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Berenstain Bears Live! is at 6 p.m. April 5 and at 10 a.m. April 6 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Eisenhower Auditorium as part of the post’s Month of the Military Child celebration. The event is free and open to the community. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Combined Arms Research Library Children’s storytime is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For more information, follow CARL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Combinedarmsresearchlibrary.

Scouts BSA, for youths ages 11-17, meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Patch Community Center. For more information, contact Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, Cub Scout Pack 1 (kindergarten through fifth grade) at Pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.