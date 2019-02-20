

Let Them Eat Cake Coffee Group:10 a.m. today, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S Main St, Hutchinson. We'll make Frozen Peppermint Angel Food cake this week. Cost is $15. Register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or visiting the store.

Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. today, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. An all-levels yoga class held at the Hutchinson Art Center. Free with Modern Membership, $8 for art center members, $10 for drop-ins. For more information on how to become a member of the Hutchinson Art Center, please visit www.hutchinsonartcenter.net. For more information on Little Rabbit Yoga Studio or to purchase your tickets, please visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com

Bucket Talks: 7 p.m. today, Home Plate Club, 513 W 5th Ave, Hutchinson. Our 2nd Bucket Talk of the year will focus on throwing mechanics. Join us as coaches from youth to college share insight from footwork to follow through regarding this simple but often overlooked skill set. This is free to attend! All current and future coaches are encouraged to attend.

