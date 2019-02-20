Through the end of the month, the Garden City High School Hall of Fame Committee will accept nominations for the 2019 Hall of Fame inductions, which honor past graduates for their accomplishments in their chosen professions and presents positive role models to current students.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. March 1 at the Educational Support Center, 1205 Fleming St. Forms are available at the center, the main office of GCHS, the Finney County Public Library and the Senior Center of Finney County, via fax by calling the Educational Support Center at (620) 805-7000 or GCHS at (620) 805-5400 and online at www.gckschools.com.

Nominations must be for GCHS graduates and include the nominees' professional accomplishments, community service and capacity to be a positive role model for the class of 2019. Nominations submitted in 2017 and 2018 will be considered again this year, though applications submitted earlier must be resubmitted.

The committee will ultimately select two inductees, one living in Finney County and another living outside of it.

For more information, contact USD 457 Public Information Coordinator Roy Cessna at (620) 805-7014 or rcessna@gckschools.com.