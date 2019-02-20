The Garden City Commission is accepting letters of interest and qualifications from individuals wishing to fill the city commission position vacated by former commissioner Melvin Dale.

The city will accept letters of interest and qualifications until March 13. The letters will be included in the March 19 City Commission agenda packet, which will be available for public viewing on the city’s website beginning the evening of March 15.

To be eligible, a candidate must be registered and eligible to vote within the city. Interested individuals are asked to include in their letters of interest any qualifications and personal information they believe to be pertinent to the commission’s consideration of their candidacy.

Candidates also should indicate in their letter whether they will be able to attend the March 19 City Commission pre-meeting workshop, which begins at 11 a.m. and will last approximately one hour. The pre-meeting is not required but will allow the candidates to speak with commissioners regarding their candidacy in a public meeting.

The City Commission will select by majority vote the person to fill the vacant seat until January 2020. The seat will be added to those being contested in the November 2019 election.

Letters are to be submitted by email, mail or hand delivery and received before 5 p.m. March 13. Letters can be emailed to Jennifer Cunningham at Jennifer.cunningham@gardencityks.us. For those wishing to mail or hand deliver letters, please use the following address: City Manager’s Office, 301 N. Eighth St., P.O. Box 998, Garden City, KS 67846.