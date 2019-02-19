Hutchinson public works crews loaded trucks Monday in preparation of another band of snow in the forecast.

The National Weather Service in Wichita expects 2-4 inches of snowfall in Hutchinson Tuesday, but snowfall could be on the higher side of that estimate. From Hutchinson going north, NWS is expecting 3 to over 4 inches of snow.

“All of our trucks have been loaded up with equipment,” said Kreg Luman, Hutchinson superintendent of streets. “Most of our crews will be in between 5 and 6 a.m., and we’ll keep an eye on it and be ready to get things moving.”

While snowfall is expected to be four inches at the most, NWS said snow may fall over an extended period.

“We’re looking at it starting about a little after lunchtime and continuing into the afternoon and evening,” NWS Meteorologist Robb Lawson said. “It should come to an end late tomorrow night.”

Luman said Hutchinson crews are preparing for the long haul, as they may need to make multiple passes over each route to keep streets clear. The city is making sure to have enough people in place to make those passes.

“The heaviest snowfall right now is forecasted for the late evening period,” Luman said. “So we are making sure we have people in all day and available to run those routes again to get streets cleared for the next day as much as we can.”

After the snow subsides Tuesday night, that will be it for at least a few days, with chances moving back into the forecast this weekend, according to Lawson. No sleet or freezing drizzle is expected with this system, only snow.