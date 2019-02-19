McPHERSON - Tuesday, Feb. 19, is the last day for McPherson city residents to register to vote in the March 12 special election on beer and alcoholic liquor sales on Sunday.

Early voting will be available Feb. 20.

The ballot asks if the city of McPherson shall allow the retail sale of cereal malt beverage in the original package from noon to 8 p.m. Sundays, except Easter, and the sale of alcoholic liquor in the original package from noon to 8 p.m. on any Sunday, except Easter, and on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.