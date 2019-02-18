

Partner Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Genesis Health Clubs, 412 E. 30th St., Hutchinson. Members and guests, please join us for a partner yoga experience! Our instructors will guide you through a fun and functional yoga experience with a partner of your choice! The purpose of partner yoga is to deepen and expand your yoga practice (in more ways than one!). Following the class, we will have snacks, drinks, and wine! *must be 21 with ID to consume alcohol. For more info contact Kathleen English, kenglish@genesishealthclubs.com, (620) 663-9090.

Debra Teufel, Rotary: 11:45 a.m. today, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. Hosted by Rotary Club of Hutchinson. Debra Teufel is the President & CEO of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce.

The Winter Challenge: today through March 20, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. Adults and young adults age 13 and up, you have until the first day of spring (Mar. 20) to complete this challenge. We challenge you to read a book, watch a movie, or listen to an audiobook and then write a review. Each review is one chance in a drawing to win a gift basket. The more reviews you complete, the more chances you have to win. The drawing will be held March 21, and the winner will be notified by phone. No purchase necessary to win. Pick up review cards from the Public Service Desk.

