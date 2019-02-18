About 20 elementary school students competed in the Scharlotte Minnis "Tell Us About It" poster and display contest to celebrate famous African Americans. The annual event, held Saturday at the Cosmosphere, is sponsored by the Hutchinson Community College Social Science Department and the Hutchinson Chapter of the NAACP. It takes place in February to coincide with Black History Month.

Students chose a wide variety of black role models, including Booker T. Washington, Mariano Rivera, Coretta Scott King and Harriet Tubman.

Scharlotte Minnis, who died in 2011 at the age of 70 while serving on the Hutchinson Human Relations Commission, started the "Tell Us About It" program. After her death, the NAACP named the program in her honor. Scharlotte’s granddaughter, Kristin Minnis, attended the event Saturday.

Each participant earned at least a $25 savings bond during the annual contest.