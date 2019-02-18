What people consider to be racist continues to change.

That’s not a bad thing, but it can be confusing. And it could keep some good people out of public posts.

I don’t pretend to be an expert on what should disqualify a person for public office. But as an observer of society and politics, and as a fan of U.S. history, it’s clear we are growing increasingly intolerant.

The mess that is Virginia politics makes that clear. There, the governor, the lieutenant governor and the attorney general are all accused of varying degrees of misbehavior.

The lieutenant governor faces the most serious accusations; at least two women say he sexually assaulted them. The governor and attorney general admit to instances in the 1980s in which they costumed themselves in blackface.

Painting one’s face to appear black is offensive. But that hasn’t always been the case. Blackface was common in the entertainment industry for more than a hundred years.

If you’re a fan of old movies, you likely have seen stars in blackface – Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Shirley Temple, Bob Hope and so on.

Apparently blackface was still common in some social circles in the 1980s, when Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring, both Democrats, painted themselves.

“That conduct clearly shows that, as a young man, I had a callous and inexcusable lack of awareness and insensitivity to the pain my behavior could inflict on others,” Herring is quoted as saying in a statement. “It was really a minimization of both people of color, and a minimization of a horrific history I knew well even then.”

Like lots of social standards, those regarding racism changed more slowly in some regions than in others. And you can still find a few people who insist that blackface is acceptable.

These are similar in number and logic with those who argue that calling black people the n-word is also acceptable because some black people do it.

For the huge majority, however, civility means respecting the rights and feelings of others.

Our history as a nation shows that progress requires us to change our minds, to acknowledge that behavior that demeans or oppresses others is not acceptable.

At the same time, we should be careful about applying current standards to actions and beliefs that are decades old.

This month we celebrate Presidents Day, honoring George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Washington was a slave owner, but an ambivalent one. He knew intellectually that slavery was wrong, but he continued to own and work slaves throughout his life.

His views and behavior were complex and contradictory. Some argue that because he owned slaves, Americans should deny him status as an American hero. But it’s worthwhile to consider what he accomplished during his 67 years, as well as the human flaws he did not overcome.

His achievements as a military commander and as the nation’s first president not only shaped this nation but changed the world. Those accomplishments are not diminished by his failure to be perfect.

The same could be said for Lincoln. Although he ended slavery, his views on race were far from what would be considered enlightened today.

Indeed, understanding that historic figures such as Washington and Lincoln were successful despite human failures and flaws is what makes them inspiring.

These were not men who touted their genius or proclaimed their superiority. These were leaders who strived daily to expand their knowledge. They routinely questioned their own abilities and worked diligently to improve themselves and their country.

Yes, in many ways they exemplified the biases and injustices that history now makes clear to us.

But in many other ways, they forged the path to change, making it possible for us to progress to a stage at which we could point out their flaws.

Progress is incremental. And while our standards should always be edging higher, they also should come with understanding and appreciation.

Some of our nation’s best leaders, presidents such as Lincoln and Washington, were shaped by the beliefs and biases common in their times of history. But they also dreamed and worked for a much better future.

A native of Garden City, Julie Doll is a former journalist who has worked at newspapers in California, Indiana and New York, as well as across Kansas.