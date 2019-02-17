William Bradley Brewer, 1025 N Monroe St, disorderly conduct language, $409 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation six months

Gary Lynn Brown, 220 Countryside Dr, harassment by telecommunications device, $129 fines and fees, no contact with victim, not to return to Jillian's property 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Adrien Renee Canfield, 6509 N Jefferson St, driving without a license, $154 fines and fees; unsafe/illegal U-turn, $25 fines and fees

Demetrius Emanuel Cantu, 320 W Avenue B, interference with law enforcement; knowingly obstruct, resist or oppose, $75 fines and fees; domestic battery; intentional physical contact, $399 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation 12 months, no contact with victim other than necessary for court ordered parenting time with child

Christopher Shane Douglas, 1717 N Van Buren St, battery; knowingly causing physical contact; $299 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation 12 months, no contact with victim, must obtain batterer's intervention assessment and follow recommendations

Annastacia Tamia Dunn, 615 N Maple St, own a dog without registration, $79 fines and fee, fine waived, rabies vaccination required, fine waived, allow dog or pup to run at large, $50 fines and fees

Amisha Rena Espinoza, 708 E 8th Ave, disorderly conduct language, $75 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation 12 months; interference with law enforcement; $374 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation 12 months, must obtain a mental health evaluation and follow recommendations

Jacob Anthony Hamby, 3107 Homestead St, driving while suspended, $189 fines and fees, five days jail suspended for 90 days

Dakota Ranee Hargis, 424 E Avenue C, allow dog or pup to run at large, $104 fines and fees; allow dog or pup to run at large, $25 fines and fees

Suzanne Marie Harner, 1813 E 24th Ave, disorderly conduct; $154 fines and fees, 10 days jail suspended for one year

Angelina Francine Lutz, 426 E 14th, violation of a protective order-protection of stalking order, $389 fines and fees, 90 days jail suspended for one year; violation of a protective order-protection of stalking, $639 fines and fees, 90 days jail suspended for one year

William Scott McGlynn, 305 W 14th Ave, theft; $489 fines and fees, 60 days jail (sentences to be consecutive to any other case) suspended for one year conditions no entry upon Dunham Sports; theft; $429 fines and fees, 60 days jail (sentences to be consecutive to any other case) suspended for one year

Cody Allen Mehl, 1307 E 3rd Ave, driving while suspended, $1,579 fines and fees, sentenced to 365 days jail, must serve 90 days (two days jail and 88 days house arrest) balance of 275 days jail suspended for one year; insurance; $800 fines and fees.

Christopher Jurgen Myers, 709 W 1st Ave, public intoxication, $79 fines and fees, fine waived, sentenced to 30 days - must serve five days jail - a balance of 25 days suspended for 180 days, to be served consecutive to any other case

Joseph Angelo Pattinson, 1514 Pleasant St, battery; $299 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation 12 months

Jason Allen Peterson, 1518 E 6th Ave, driving while suspended, $1,079 fines and fees, 12 months jail, suspended for one year, to serve 90 days (credit for 52 days served)

Taylor Nichole Ryan, 1409 E 2nd Ave, obstructing legal process or official duty, $179 fines and fees, 30 days jail suspended for one year

Jennifer Rosann Smith Moser, 215 Walker St, 21-1801(304.7) exterior structure; roof and drainage violation, $579 fines and fees, 30 days jail suspended for 180 days, if sentenced toence served to run consecutively if property demolished or corrected within 6 months; 21-1801(304.6) exterior structure; exterior wall violation, $500 fines and fees, 30 days jail suspended for 180 days conditions/if sentenced toence served to run consecutively if property demolished or corrected within 6 months; 21-1801(304.2) exterior structure; house without protective treatment, $500 fines and fees, 30 days jail suspended for 180 days conditions/if sentenced toence served to run consecutively if property demolished or corrected within 6 months; 21-1801(304.13.1) exterior structure; glazing, $500 fines and fees, 30 days jail suspended for 180 days conditions/if sentenced toence served to run consecutively if property demolished or corrected within 6 months; 21-1801(304.13)exterior structure;window, skylight and doorframes, $500 fines and fees, 30 days jail suspended for 180 days conditions/if sentenced toence served to run consecutively if property demolished or corrected within 6 months; 21-1801(304.1) general exterior structure violation, $500 fines and fees, 30 days jail suspended for 180 days conditions/if sentenced toence served to run consecutively if property demolished or corrected within 6 months

Veronica Vanessa Spiller Guess, 111 George St, ignition interlock;30.3a4 operate mv with o ignition interlock device during rest, $179 fines and fees

Ann Marie Swarthout, 400 W 2nd Ave, theft; $154 fines and fees, 30 days jail suspended for one year; theft; $179 fines and fees, 30 days jail suspended for one year