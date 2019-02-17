A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with firing gun during a disturbance Saturday night on the city's east side, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Gleand Lee Brock III.

According to Topeka police Lt. John Trimble, officers were sent around 8:32 p.m. to a report of a disturbance in the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview, where gunshots had been reported.

Trimble said that during their investigation, police determined the gunfire erupted during a family dispute and that Brock had fired shots at several people. No one was struck by any of the shots.

Brock was located a short distance from the scene and was taken into custody without incident, Trimble said. The gun that was used also was recovered.

Brock was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felon in possession of a firearm; two counts of aggravated assault; criminal damage; theft; interference; and a felony warrant out of Arkansas.