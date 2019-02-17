The arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department outlines the events leading to the arrest of a suspect in a Hays rape, including what authorities say was an attempted kidnapping.

Tre Miekale Carrasco, 23, was arrested Tuesday in Aurora, Colo., after a carjacking outside a gym on Feb. 7.

A 35-year-old woman told Aurora Police she had gotten in her 2014 Toyota Camry after leaving 24 Hour Fitness just after 1:30 p.m. that day. Before she could close the door, a man she described as resembling the musician The Weeknd — 25 to 30 years old with dark to light skin, short, dark hair and medium build — stood at the driver’s door and told her to “scoot over.”

She asked the man to let her out, and he told her “Scoot over or I’ll kill you,” the affidavit said.

She then got into the passenger seat and the man got in the driver’s seat. When the woman attempted to open the passenger door to get out, he reached across to stop her.

She was able to get out of the car, but dropped her cell phone in the car. She went back into the gym to call police and saw the car leaving the parking lot.

The gym did not have video surveillance outside the building. Police attempted to ping the woman’s phone but the provider declined the request, according to the affadavit.

On Monday evening, an Aurora patrol officer saw the car with two people inside and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle fled the scene. The officer did not pursue.

The next afternoon, Aurora SWAT officers located the Camry and performed a high-risk stop. The driver was identified as Carrasco. He refused to make any statements to police.

The owner of the Camry was unable to correctly identify Carrasco in a six-person lineup.

After identifying Carrasco from a Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles identity card, Aurora police found Carrasco is a registered sex offender and was wanted on the Ellis County arrest warrant.

Hays police had previously contacted the Aurora Fugitive and Apprehension Team that Carrasco was suspected to be in the area and that he might attempt another rape there.

Carrasco was to make his first appearance in Arapahoe District Court on Thursday. Authorities have three days to file formal charges.