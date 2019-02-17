As a boy, it was a big thrill when the carnival came to town. The bright lights and glitter were mesmerizing — all the booths tempting you to try your luck — and the promises of barkers about what was just inside that tent curtain; tattooed ladies, a wild man from Borneo, three-headed calves, broken glass/razor blade eaters — just for the price of “mere pocket change."

Today, we don’t have to wait for carnivals to show up. We get the same experience on a daily basis, bigger and brighter, conning us out of a lot more than mere pocket change. It’s called politics and the carneys operating it are called politicians — working hard with fiery speeches, glitzy photo ops and promises of what’s behind the curtain.

The national debt just crossed $22,000,000,000,000 (that’s trillions) as giant corporations and the ultra-wealthy enjoy their tax cut windfall.

Polar ice is melting and oceans are rising at an alarming rate as environmental programs and regulations are relaxed or totally dismantled.

Religious values and democratic principles fall by the wayside with every White House tweet. Racism and bigotry are again raising their ugly heads. Foreign entities have successfully identified methods to influence our opinions and elections to their benefit.

To me, these are truly important issues needing to be addressed, but instead, the nation has been caught up in a head butting contest over a dumb campaign catch phrase of “build the wall."

I was hoping that we might leave a better place for future generations, but greed and political partisanship always seem to have higher priority than the future of the nation. I wish that more common sense was used before forking out some pocket change (values, principles and freedoms) on what is just another carnival-level con.

— Matt Turner, Hays