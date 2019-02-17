Gripping my first cup of leaded Java like a live hand-grenade with the pin pulled out, I stick my head out the sliding glass door to assess the weather in beautiful downtown Colorado.

Surprise, surprise! It’s cold. It was cold yesterday; it will be cold tomorrow. I now understand why ancient civilizations worshiped fire. I’m about ready to build one in the living room.

Regardless how high you set the thermostat, when it’s this cold the frigid air penetrates into the marrow of your bones. Thank God for coffee beans.

Hot coffee flows through my veins and has the same effect as a defibrillator — my heart responds with a warm winter thought — life is good.

Yep, even when it’s cold outside.

Every morning, I’m born again. For indeed, each day has its own individual fingerprint, never to be repeated. A design as unique as lingering snowflakes.

Jerry Garcia, former lead singer for the Grateful Dead, once commented on why his band never played a song the same way twice: “You can’t repeat things because each time is different. The universe has changed. Everything has changed.”

Exactly! In the same way, there will never be another day like today. Similar perhaps, but never the same. Each day in the universe is unique, as are the people who call Earth home.

No two elephants have the same trunk. No dogs have the same bark.

When it comes to unique animals and daily routines, I’m reminded of my neighbor’s shaggy-haired dog. As soon as our neighbors let him out, Ollie would run to the backyard to see if I was having coffee on the back deck. His feather-duster tail wagged wildly, hoping I would venture down the stairs and play.

Awww … somebody loves me!

Ollie had the thick white coat of a polar bear and weighed almost as much. He loped through our connected backyards like a galloping newborn colt, and could pirouette with the uncommon grace of an overweight ballerina.

When I walked out front to get the newspaper, I often saw Ollie’s big black nose pressed against a window, and he barked a common refrain — “I’m bored. Wanna play?” Woof!

Ollie had his daily routine, and so do I. My routine of checking on the weather each morning confirms something that’s easy to take for granted — I’m breathing, alive and healthy.

Morning air fills me with a sense of being.

I’m fully aware I have been both lucky and blessed.

Each day is a newborn baby without the dirty diaper, imbued with a sense of innocence and newness, a cornucopia of hope and anticipation. A new day on the planet.

Thank God for gravity so we can go for a walk and enjoy it.

My morning routine reflects an awareness of how special the little things in life are. So many things are going on — you only have to open your eyes to witness common things in an uncommon way.

We take so many things for granted … glistening dew on the grass … chirping birds desperately searching for something to feed the nesting family … solar-powered streetlights blinking off, one by one, as the sun rises … rustling leaves on a tree … puffy white clouds that remind you of the neighbors’ polar bear.

Every morning is awash in small things that are uncommonly common.

I promise myself never to take them for granted.

Life is full of big things. Big things command our immediate attention — our families … going to work … monthly bills… health issues. Big things can be overwhelming. It’s the small things that add a measure of balance, adding spice to our lives. A renewal of our joie de vivre.

At night, no matter how cold it is, I often walk outside and breathe in the last of the small things. The universe is a big thing — but out on the porch, the stars and planets and shimmering moon are all small things.

If the cold weather begins to get you down, stick your head out the door. Be reminded that there’s more to life than the big problems we face each day.

Go for a walk outside … breathe it all in.

Discover some of God’s small things.

— R Michael Owens is a retired Philadelphia lawyer. Contact him at: Rmykl@comcast.net.