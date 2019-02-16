PREP BOYS

Heart of America

Sedgwick 51,

Moundridge 19

SEDGWICK — For the second time this season, the Sedgwick Cardinals were able to take down the Moundridge Wildcats, winning 51-19 Friday night in Heart of America League play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 24-5 at the half.

Sedgwick was 18 of 34 shootin, six of 14 from 3-point range. Moundridge was eight of 35, one of 17 from long range. Sedgwick held a 28-14 rebounding edge.

Mason Lacey led a balanced Sedgwick attack with 11 points.

Collin Kohl and Dillon Vogt each led Moundridge with five points.

Sedgwick is 7-11, 3-4 in HOAL play, and plays Tuesday at Remington.

Moundridge is 13-7, 5-4 in HOAL play. The Wildcats host Flinthills at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 1A regionals.

MOUNDRIDGE (13-7, 5-4 HOAL) — Koh 2-5 1-1 5, Vogts 2-9 0-0 5, Helms 2-7 0-0 4, Kaufman 1-2 1-2 3, Creed 1-8 0-0 2, Unruh 0-1 0-0 0, Vivanco 0-3 0-0 0, Santoya 0-0 0-0 0, Schlosser 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8-35 2-3 19.

SEDGWICK (7-11, 3-4 HOAL) — Lacey 4-10 2-2 11, Bright 3-4 3-3 9, Crumrine 3-4 0-0 9, K.Schroeder 3-7 1-1 8, Smith 3-3 0-1 7, Shephard 1-2 2-4 4, H.Schroeder 1-4 0-0 2, Tillman 0-0 0-0 0, Culp 0-0 0-0 0, Fitch 0-0 0-0 0, Hoffsommer 0-0 0-0 0, Stucky 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18-34 9-13 51.

Moundridge;2;3;6;8;—19

Sedgwick;14;10;19;8;—51

Total fouls — Mdg. 12, Sed. 10. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 1-17 (Kohl 0-3, Vogts 1-6, Creed 0-7, Vivanco 0-1), Sed. 6-14 (Lacey 1-3, Bright 0-1, Crumrine 3-4, K.Schroeder 1-3, Smith 1-1, H.Schroeder 0-2). Rebounds — Mdg. 14 (Helms 5), Sed. 28 (Bright 6). Assists — Mdg. 4 (Kohl 1, Creed 1, Unruh 1, Vivanco 1), Sed. 10 (H.Schroeder 5). Turnovers — Mdg. 13 (Vogts 3), Sed. 9 (Bright 3). Blocked shots — none. Steals — Mdg. 4 (Vogts 4), Sed. 0.

Non League

Berean Ac. 55,

Goessel 16

GOESSEL — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team made its final tune-up before regionals by stopping Goessel 55-16 Friday in non-league play in Goessel.

Kiegan Rust Vogt and Devin Rust each scored 12 points for the Warriors. Chase Wiebe added 10 points.

Dylan Lindeman led Goessel with six points.

Goessel is 8-11 and ends the regular season Tuesday at Canton-Galva.

Berean Academy ends the regular season 17-3 and is the top seed of the Class 1A regional tournament in Moundridge, advancing to the semifinals Friday after a first-round bye.

BEREAN ACADEMY (17-3) — Bisterfeldt 2 (1) 2-4 2, 9; Busenitz 0 0-0 0, 0; Landis 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Timkin 1 0-0 0, 2; Wiebe 5 0-1 2, 10; Dugger 0 0-0 3, 0; Koontz 2 0-0 3, 4; Unruh 1 1-2 0, 3; Vogt 6 0-0 1, 12; Rust 5 2-3 2, 12; Peterjohn 0 0-0 0, 0; Hoover 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 22 (2) 5-10 15, 55.

GOESSEL (8-11) — Funk 0 0-0 1, 0; N.Zogleman 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmidt 0 1-2 2, 1; Hiebert 1 0-0 1, 2; Hagewood 1 0-2 1, 2; Dy.Lindeman 1 (1) 1-2 0, 6; Wuest 1 1-4 1, 3; Z.Zogleman 0 0-0 0, 0; Dr.Lindeman 1 0-0 3, 2; Gaeddert 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 5 (1) 3-10 10, 16.

Berean Ac.;9;18;18;10;—55

Goessel;9;3;4;0;—16