PREP GIRLS

Central Kansas

Halstead 59,

Smoky Val. 39

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon girls got 29 points from sophomore Karenna Gerber, which was more than enough to get by Smoky Valley 59-39 Friday in Central Kansas League play in Halstead.

The Dragons led 27-20 at the half, pulling away with a 19-5 third-quarter.

Madison McClain added 18 points for Halstead.

Halstead is 15-4, 5-3 in CKL play, and plays Tuesday at Larned.

SMOKY VALLEY (4-15, 3-5 CKL) — Apel 1 0-0 2, 2; Brumbaugh 1 2-4 2, 4; Sjognen 0 0-0 1, 0; Gerlach 1 0-0 3, 2; Ki.Haxton 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Ke.Haxton 2 5-6 2, 9; Clark 0 0-0 1, 0; Johnson 0 0-0 0, 0; Ryan 0 0-0 0, 0; Bryant 3 (1) 0-0 2, 9; Broxterman 2 0-5 2, 4; Franklin 2 0-0 0, 4; TOTALS 12 (2) 9-17 17, 39.

HALSTEAD (15-4, 5-3 CKL) — H.Lewis 0 0-0 0, 0; Heck 0 0-0 0, 0; Schroeder 1 1-4 1, 3; Gerber 10 9-11 2, 29; Kelley 0 0-0 1, 0; Engel 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Werner 2 0-0 4, 4; Black 0 0-0 0, 0; McClain 4 (3) 1-2 3, 18; TOTALS 18 (4) 11-17 14, 59.

Sm.Val.;8;12;5;14;—39

Halstead;12;15;19;13;—59

Heart of America

Moundridge 38,

Sedgwick 14

SEDGWICK — The Moundridge Wildcat girls closed out the regular season with a 38-14 win over Sedgwick Friday in Heart of America League play in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 9-2 after the first quarter and 24-7 at the half.

Kourtney Kaufman hit five 3-pointers for 15 points to lead Moundridge.

Patsy Zerger led Sedgwick with six points.

Sedgwick is 10-8, 2-5 in HOAL play, and plays Tuesday at rival Remington.

Moundridge is 13-7, 6-3 to finish HOAL play. The Wildcats host Burrton at 7 p.m. Monday in the first round of Class 1A sub-state play.

MOUNDRIDGE (13-7, 6-3 HOAL) — Er.Durst 2 1-1 0, 5; Helms 0 0-0 0, 0; El.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Stucky 1 4-5 3, 6; Kaufman 0 (5) 0-0 0, 15; Castor 0 0-0 1, 0; Unruh 2 0-2 1, 4; Logue 0 0-0 0, 0; Elmore 0 0-0 0, 0; Eichelberger 3 2-2 2, 8; TOTALS 8 (5) 7-10 7, 38.

SEDGWICK (10-8, 2-5 HOAL) — Rogers 0 0-0 2, 0; K.Matson 0 0-0 0, 0; Scarlett 0 0-0 0, 0; Zereger 3 0-0 1, 6; M.Matson 0 0-0 1, 0; Werner 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; McGinn 0 1-2 1, 1; Lacey 1 2-2 3, 4; Thompson 0 0-0 2, 0; Brown 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 4 (1) 3-4 10, 14.

Moundridge;9;15;10;4;—38

Sedgwick;2;5;3;4;—14

Non League

Berean Ac. 50,

Goessel 30

GOESSEL — The Berean Academy Warriors ended the regular season with a 50-30 win over Goessel in non-league play in Goessel.

Berean led 27-10 at the half.

Brooke Wiebe led Berean with 15 points. Clara Eldridge added 10.

Goessel was led by Stephany Meyer with 17 points.

Goessel is 4-15 and plays Tuesday at Canton-Galva.

Berean Academy is 14-6 and hosts Peabody-Burns at 7 p.m. Monday in the first round of Class 1A regional play.

BEREAN ACADEMY (14-6) — Penner 0 0-0 0, 0; Bri.Wiebe 2 0-0 4, 4; Bro.Wiebe 7 1-1 2, 15; Matizek 0 0-0 0, 0; C.Eldridge 5 0-0 2, 10; Slabach 2 1-3 3, 5; Mi.Wiebe 2 0-2 1, 4; A.Eldridge 4 0-0 1, 8; Ma.Wiebe 1 2-6 2, 4; Wine 0 0-2 1, 0; TOTALS 23 4-14 16, 50.

GOESSEL (4-15) — O’Neal 0 0-0 3, 0; M.Smith 1 3-4 2, 5; C.Smith 1 0-0 0, 2; Meyer 7 3-7 3, 17; Boese 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmucker 3 0-0 1, 6; Unruh 0 0-0 2, 0; Guhr 0 0-0 0, 0; Guerrero 0 0-0 1, 0; Sawyer 0 0-0 0, 0; Alderfer 0 0-1 1, 0; Herrel 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 12 6-11 13, 30.

Berean Ac.;16;11;14;9;—50

Goessel;6;4;14;6;—30

FRESHMAN GIRLS

Andover 30, Newton 20

The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Andover 30-20 Friday at Willis Gym.

Newton led 16-10 at the half.

Newton plays Tuesday at Salina Central.

NEWTON — Yager 4, Loewen 11, Million 5.

Andover;5;5;10;10;—30

Newton;5;11;2;2;—20

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Eighth-grade boys

St. E.A. Seaton 37, St. Mary 32

St. Mary 24, St. Patrick 22

The Newton St. Mary eighth-grade boys’ basketball team split a pair of games in Wichita Parochial Schools League play.

St. Mary fell to St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton 37-32. St. Mary trailed 18-9 at the half.

St. Mary downed St. Patrick 24-22. St. Mary led 10-8 at the half.

vs. St. E.A. Seaton

ST. MARY — Eustace 12, Ruggiero 10, Cordell 7, Monares 3.

St. Mary;9;23;—32

St. Seaton;18;19;—37

vs. St. Patrick

ST. MARY — Eustace 13, Ruggiero 6, Cordell 3, Hernandez 2.

St. Mary;10;14;—24

St. Patrick;8;14;—22

JUCO WOMEN

KCKCC 124, Hesston 37

Metro. CC 72, Hesston 50

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team dropped a pair of games, falling to Kansas City (Kan.) Community College 124-37 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan.

Hesston fell to Metropolitan Community College 72-50 Thursday in Hesston.

KCKCC led 42-6 after the first quarter and 69-18 at the half.

Kansas City, 24-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play, was led by Kisi Young with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Caroline Hoppock scored 17 points, followed by Lenaejha Evans with 16, Brodi Boyd with 14, Nija Collier with 14, Camryn Swanson with 12 and Lillie Moore with 11.

Essence Tolson scored nine points for Hesston.

Against Metropolitan CC, Hesston trailed 23-17 after the first quarter and 30-26 at the half. Hesston was outscored 28-11 in the third quarter.

Snowden Kassidy led MCC with 16 points, followed by Amanda Hohnstein with 14, Tya Bell with 12, Octavia Lowery with 12 and Kaylee Vantrump with 11. Bell had 10 rebounds.

Tolson led Hesston with 20 points. Millaya Bray added 14 points.

Hesston is 4-21, 0-7 in conference play, and hosts Highland Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

JUCO MEN

Jayhawk II

KCKCC 91, Hesston 62

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Kansas City (Kan.) CC 91-62 Wednesday in Jayhawk II play at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 40-28 at the half.

Malcolm Tate led KCKCC with 20 points, followed by Calvin Slaughter with 17, Arother Ratliff with 14, Kelyn Bolton with 10 and Jonathan Richmond with 10. Richmond added 12 rebounds.

Cal Hartley led Hesston with 16 points. Chris Scaife scored 13 points. Braden Handcock scored 11 points.

KCKCC improves to 13-14, 3-4 in conference play.

Hesston is 10-16, 0-7 in conference play, and hosts Highland Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.