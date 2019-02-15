

Crafting Saturdays is for anyone in the Hutchinson community to come together to share resources, ideas and spend time in fellowship doing what they love -- crafting. Bring your supplies and join the fun at First Christian Church, 15 E. Fifth Ave. Some of the crafts include scrapbooking, card making, quilting, needlework, crocheting/knitting and more. You are asked to bring your own supplies and be responsible for your own items. Please bring a snack to share with others. A large kitchen is available for use, as well as extension cords, power strips and wi-fi. The group meets the third Saturday of every month, starting Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come for a few hours or stay all day. Games, prizes and make-and-take workshops offered. Call First Christian Church to reserve a spot or for more information at 620-662-6622.

Father Daughter Dance: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15, Chisholm Middle School-NORTH DOOR ENTRANCE, 900 East 1st Street, Newton. Cost: $5-$35. The event is a fundraiser for Chisholm Middle School.

Postmodern Jukebox: Feb. 15, Orpheum Theatre, 200 N Broadway, Wichita. For information: http://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketsnow.com%2FInventoryBrowse%2FTicketList.aspx%3FPID%3D2468743. -

Space Out Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 16, Cosmosphere, 1100 North Plum Street, Hutchinson. For information: 620-662-2305. Family day at the Cosmosphere with free programming for kids – from little tikes to grade school. Join us every third Saturday for our free kid-friendly, fun and educational Space Out Saturday.

Central Christian School Benefit Meal & Auction: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Central Christian School, 1910 East 30th Avenue, Hutchinson. Cost: $5-$12. For information: (620) 663-2174. Central Christian School will host its annual Benefit Meal & Auction on Saturday. The meal includes Chicken Noodles over mashed potatoes with New Year's Cookies, green beans, pie, and a drink. Serving times are 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Carryout is available. A silent auction begins at 10:30 a.m. and live auction at 1:30 p.m.

Daddy / Daughter Dance: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16, Celebration Centre & Bar K Bar Arena, 1145 U.S. 56, Lyons. Cost: $10-$20. For girls 5th grade and younger. Cost is $20 per couple, $10 each additional daughter, $10 each T-shirt.

Dueling Pianos in Tribune: 6-11 p.m. Feb. 16, Greeley County 4H Building, 905 Ingalls Avenue, Tribune. For information: 620-376-2548. This Valentine’s Day weekend, make plans to attend a fun, entertaining evening featuring 176 Keys’ Fun Pianos, a steak dinner, and a silent and live auction. The event is being hosted by the Greeley County Amusement Association as a fundraiser for Greeley County’s home-owned carnival. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour with a steak dinner to follow at 6 p.m. The dueling pianos show will begin at 7 p.m. with a live auction to follow the music and entertainment. Tickets are $40 per individual or $320 for a table for eight. Those purchasing whole tables will receive a bottle of champagne. Tickets can be purchased from any Amusement Association board member or by stopping by the Greeley County Community Development office at 510 Broadway.

