The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs:

Garden City Police Department

Tuesday

Jessica Desiree Zavala-Rodriguez, 22, 950 N. Jennie Barker Road, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Anthony Noah Hernandez, 27, 1327 N. Bancroft St., was arrested at 10:59 a.m. on an out-of-state offense.

Shon Jerrod Estes, 32, 1707 Prairie Park Lane, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. on an out-of-county warrant.

Otto Michael Green, 27, 2615 Fleming St., was arrested at 1:04 p.m. on an allegation of criminal trespass.

Andrea Crystal Martinez, 27, 609 W. Campbell St., was arrested at 4:13 p.m. on probation violations.

Carlos Matthew Urias, 26, 1002 Lyle Ave., was arrested at 7:34 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jose Cartagena, 20, 507 N. 10th St., was arrested at 5:21 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Nelson Cartagena, 19, 507 N. 10th St., was arrested at 5:21 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.