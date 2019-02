Family Community Theatre's production of "Annie" will be at Memorial Hall Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for children. Get them online at www.familycommunitytheatre.org or at Bookends Bookstore or Absolutely Home. Tickets will also be available at Memorial Hall one hour before the show begins.