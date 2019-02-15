JUCO WOMEN

KCKCC 124, Hesston 37

Metro. CC 72, Hesston 50

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team dropped a pair of games, falling to Kansas City (Kan.) Community College 124-37 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan.

Hesston fell to Metropolitan Community College 72-50 Thursday in Hesston.

KCKCC led 42-6 after the first quarter and 69-18 at the half.

Kansas City, 24-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play, was led by Kisi Young with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Caroline Hoppock scored 17 points, followed by Lenaejha Evans with 16, Brodi Boyd with 14, Nija Collier with 14, Camryn Swanson with 12 and Lillie Moore with 11.

Essence Tolson scored nine points for Hesston.

Against Metropolitan CC, Hesston trailed 23-17 after the first quarter and 30-26 at the half. Hesston was outscored 28-11 in the third quarter.

Snowden Kassidy led MCC with 16 points, followed by Amanda Hohnstein with 14, Tya Bell with 12, Octavia Lowery with 12 and Kaylee Vantrump with 11. Bell had 10 rebounds.

Tolson led Hesston with 20 points. Millaya Bray added 14 points.

Hesston is 4-21, 0-7 in conference play, and hosts Highland Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

JUCO MEN

Jayhawk II

KCKCC 91, Hesston 62

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Kansas City (Kan.) CC 91-62 Wednesday in Jayhawk II play at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 40-28 at the half.

Malcolm Tate led KCKCC with 20 points, followed by Calvin Slaughter with 17, Arother Ratliff with 14, Kelyn Bolton with 10 and Jonathan Richmond with 10. Richmond added 12 rebounds.

Cal Hartley led Hesston with 16 points. Chris Scaife scored 13 points. Braden Handcock scored 11 points.

KCKCC improves to 13-14, 3-4 in conference play.

Hesston is 10-16, 0-7 in conference play, and hosts Highland Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.