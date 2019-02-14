One of three hospitals in Kansas owned by EmpowerHMS announced Thursday it has closed its doors immediately, saying that revenue has not been enough to cover payroll.

The board of directors of Oswego Community Hospital, located in Oswego, in the far southeast corner of the state, announced the decision in an emailed statement. Included in the hospital's closure, according to a Facebook post from the hospital's page, were the Oswego Community Clinic and the Chetopa Community Clinic.

"We are sad and disappointed to have to announce (the closure), due to unforeseen circumstances," the post from the Oswego Community Hospital Facebook page said. "It has been an honor and privilege to provide services to and care for our friends and neighbors in our surrounding communities."

Among the reasons cited by the hospital for its failure was the decision by Kansas legislators and leaders not to expand Medicaid.

"Like many rural hospitals across the country, we have struggled to remain open despite the many external and internal challenges that are no different from the ones that adversely affect all rural and critical access hospitals across the country," the email said. "At Oswego, we have weathered low patient volumes; high number of uninsured patients; low reimbursement rates; difficulty in getting payment from private insurance providers; low Medicaid and Medicare rates; and the state’s refusal to expand Medicaid.



"The trickle of low revenue stream we have generated has not been enough to cover payroll, let alone to meet all of the other costly expenses needed to operate and maintain a hospital," the board said. "As such, the hospital’s budget has had to be supplemented on a daily basis in order to stay open. The monies invested in the facility have unfortunately not been enough to make it financially viable for the long term."

The hospital is owned by EmpowerHMS, a Kansas City-based company that is part of The Empower Group. Empower has come under fire as its rural hospitals nationwide have struggled to pay bills, including falling behind on utility payments and employee paychecks. The other two hospitals in Kansas are Horton Community Hospital and Herington Community Hospital.

This story is breaking and will be updated.