Staff Report

Three officers and three senior noncommissioned officers are being honored for their service to the nation in the post retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Frontier Conference Center.

Retiring are Lt. Col. Michael Teifke, Combined Arms Center; Lt. Col. John Reynolds, Command and General Staff College; Capt. Dustin LaDuke, CAC Special Troops Battalion; Sgt. Maj. Morgan Morrow, Mission Command Training Program; 1st Sgt. Lori Enman, 578th Forward Support Company, Fort Sill, Okla.; and Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Pizarro, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks.