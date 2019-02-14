Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "When Body Life Gets Tough," by Pastor Bob Bates.

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Life Group at Pastor Bob's home, 6:30 p.m.; Bible study, Youth Group, junior/senior high, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Bible study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Church of Christ

1715 Pioneer Road

Sunday: Bible class, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10 a.m., with Darrell Rains delivering the morning lesson, "Jesus Loves Me This I Know;" the afternoon lesson will be looking at the 2019 church budget.

Wednesday: Faith Weaver's Friends for kids 3 years to fifth grade, 7:15 p.m.; adults and teens have their own classes.

Visit www.gcchurchofchrist.com or www.facebook.com/gcchurchofchrist.Transportation to all assemblies is available by calling the church office at 276-2500 and leaving a message.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

619 Mary St.

Sunday: Sacrament meeting, 10 to 11 a.m.; Primary for ages 3 to 11, youth and adult Sunday school classes, 11:10 a.m. to noon; Key Scouter's meeting, 1 p.m.

Every school day: Seminary for ages 14 to 18

Monday: Family Home Evening

Tuesday: Institute, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Wolf Scouts, 5:30 p.m.; Cub Scouts, 6 p.m.; youth activities, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22: Learning English class, 6 p.m.

For more information about the Gospel, call the full-time English- and Spanish-speaking missionaries serving in Garden City at (620) 875-3715 or visit www.mormon.org, www.lds.org or www.Liahona.LDS.org.

First Baptist Church

1005 N. 11th St.

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m., with Don Patrick preaching, music by the FBC band and worship leader Rex Oyler.

Monday: Boy Scouts/Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with the message "Forgiveness..." given by Steven Lynch.

Wednesday: Children and Youth Fellowship meal, 6 p.m.; Children and youth activities, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Mary Martha's Bible study, 7 p.m.

Visit our website: www.fccgardencity.com

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Saturday: Saturday Night Lights in the Chapel, with Pastor Tod Anthony preaching, 5:45 p.m.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Tod Anthony preaching; Confirmation class, Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Chapel at Homestad, 3:30 p.m.; Youth group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Parents Day Out, 9 a.m.; Staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, Endowment Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, Women's Bible study, noon; worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Bible study at Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; Outreach & Evangelism, 5:30 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.; Finance Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday night meal, 5:15 p.m.; Bible Zone, God's Crew, Youth Bible study, Soul Sisters Bible study, 6 p.m.; Chancel Choir, 6:15 p.m.; Men's Bible study, Women's Bible study, 7 p.m.; Praise Band, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Emmaus Walk; Ladies Bible study, 8:30 a.m.; Crist-Messenger Circle, 9:30 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, Noon Circle, noon; Harder-Lee Circle, 2 p.m.; Evening Circle, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22: Men's Emmaus Walk

Feb. 23: Men's Emmaus Walk; Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, with Pastor Steve Ensz continuing the message from Romans: "God's Rule and My Response."

Monday: Ladies Bible study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Wednesday NightLIFE for all ages, 6 p.m.; Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Ladies Bible study, 10 a.m.; Men's Bible study, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Valley Retirement Village

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Roy Dixon, retired pastor. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesday: "Celebrate Your Faith," with the devotional message given by Stephen Madgwick. Everyone is welcome.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Saturday: Youth group, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service with the message, "If the World Hates You," 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Finding Jesus in the Old Testament, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-6701.

Presbyterian Church

1719 Texas St.

Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship with Rev. Denise Pass preaching, 10:45 a.m., followed by fellowship.

Tuesday: Learn 'n Play, 5:30 p.m.; 88 Hrs Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Boy Scouts Court of Honor, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Dinner, 6 p.m., Prime Time Presbies and youth group, 6:30 p.m.; choir practice, 7:30 p.m.

St. James Lutheran Church

1608 N. Belmont Place

Saturday: Chin Christian Church, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.; Chin Christian Church, 1 p.m.

Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church

2009 N. Main St.

Saturday: Vespers, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., followed by Catechumen/Inquirers instruction

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer Team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school "Everyone His Witness," 10:30 a.m.; Youth group, 11:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses

Monday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Girl Scouts, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get together Girls, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, noon; Sewing Group, 5 p.m.; Cub Scouts, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; midweek dinner, 5:45 p.m.; midweek classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; (S)Hebrews Bible study, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; newsletter work time, 1 p.m.

Feb. 23: Worship, 5:30 p.m.; Bible study — "Everyone His Witness"

Feb. 24: Prayer Team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school "Everyone His Witness," 10:30 a.m.; Youth group, 11:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Facebook; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Royal Rangers and Girls Now, 7 p.m.

ARMY Youth Group every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m., ages high school to 20 years old.

For more information, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.