PREP GIRLS

Berean Ac. 42,

Bennington 32

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team withstood a late comeback attempt to down Bennington 42-32 Tuesday in Heart of America League play.

Berean led 21-11 at the half.

Erin Mullins led 10-7 Berean with nine points.

Jacey Downing led Bennington with nine points.

Berean is 13-6, 7-2 in HOAL play, and plays Friday at Goessel.

BENNINGTON (10-7, 4-3 HOAL) — Trout 0 0-0 0, 0; Stanley 2 (1) 1-3 5, 8; Piepho 1 0-0 1, 2; Travis 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Downing 3 (1) 0-0 2, 9; Kind 0 5-10 1, 5; Murphy 1 0-0 1, 2; Wilson 0 0-0 1, 0; Robinson 0 1-2 2, 1; Lawson 1 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 8 (3) 7-15 17, 32.

BEREAN ACADEMY 13-6, 7-2 HOAL) — Penner 0 0-0 0, 0; Bri.Wiebe 2 (1) 1-1 2, 8; Mullins 3 3-5 3, 9; C.Eldridge 0 3-4 0, 4; Neal 0 0-0 1, 0; Slabach 3 1-2 3, 7; Mi.Wiebe 0 3-4 4, 3; A.Eldridge 2 0-0 1, 4; Ma.Wiebe 3 2-4 0, 8; TOTALS 13 (1) 13-20 14, 42.

Bennington;5;6;6;15;—32

Berean Ac.;15;21;33;42;—42

Moundridge 54,

Ell-Saline 38

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls topped Ell-Saline 54-38 Tuesday in HOAL play in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 31-14 at the half.

Hailey Unruh led Moundridge with 13 points. Kate Eichelberger added 11 points.

Raynee Hardesty led 0-19 Ell-Saline with eight points.

Moundridge is 12-7, 5-3 in league play, and plays Friday at Sedgwick.

ELL-SALINE (0-19, 0-9 HOAL) — Schrock 0 (1) 0-1 2, 3; Johnson 1 1-2 0, 3; Kramer 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Hynes 1 1-2 2, 3; Rowley 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Short 1 2-4 2, 4; Backhus 2 1-3 3, 5; Hardesty 2 (1) 1-2 3, 8; Vogt 1 0-0 4, 2; Bradley 11 (4) 6-16 22, 38.

MOUNDRIDGE (12-7, 5-3 HOAL) — Er.Durst 1 (1) 3-5 2, 8; Helms 0 (2) 1-2 1, 7; El.Durst 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Stucky 1 2-4 3, 4; Kaufman 1 (2) 0-0 5, 8; Caster 0 0-0 2, 0; Unruh 4 5-14 4, 13; Eichelberger 3 5-8 1, 11; TOTALS 11 (6) 16-33 21, 54.

Ell-Saline;6;8;8;16;—38

Moundridge;18;13;10;15;—54

PREP BOYS

Heart of America

Moundridge 77,

Ell-Saline 49

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys put four players in double figures scoring in a 77-49 win over Ell-Saline Tuesday in Heart of America League play.

The Wildcats led 32-7 after the first quarter.

“Came out with a bit of a chip tonight after (two losses) last week,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “I told the kids I wanted ‘what we are’ to show up tonight. (A) 19-0 run to start the game after steals and live ball turnover layups. Shared the ball really well but we allowed too many offensive rebounds primarily on lazy blockouts. Also (sent Ell-Saline) to the foul line because of lazy defense. Got complacent with the lead. Good to right the ship tonight and now head to Sedgwick to end the regular season schedule and get ready for regionals. It will be a physical game versus Sedgwick and we will have to adjust to the defense that they will play.”

Dillon Vogts led Moundridge with 22 points and nine assists. Brady Helms and Remington Creed each added 14 points. Kevin Vivanco scored 11.

Sawyer Kramer led 3-16 Ell-Saline with 19 points and nine rebounds. Trey Peterson scored 18 points.

Moundridge is 13-6, 5-3 in league play, and plays Friday at Sedgwick. Moundridge hosts a Class 1A regional next week.

1-8

ELL-SALINE (3-16, 1-8 HOAL) — Kramer 8-17 3-6 19, Peterson 8-11 1-2 18, Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Loder 1-3 0-0 3, Underwood 1-6 0-4 2, Came 1-4 0-4 2, Giersch 0-5 0-3 0, Jennings 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 21-51 4-19 49.

MOUNDRIDGE (13-6, 5-3 HOAL) — Vogts 9-16 2-2 22, Helms 7-10 0-3 14, Creed 6-7 1-1 14, Vivanco 5-6 1-2 11, Santoya 4-6 0-1 8, Kaufman 1-4 2-4 4, Unruh 1-3 0-0 2, Schlosser 1-2 0-0 0, Kohl 0-1 0-0 0, Wedel 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 34-56 6-13 77.

Ell-Saline;7;16;13;13;—49

Moundridge;32;21;14;10;—77

Total fouls — ES 14, Mdg. 17. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — ES 3-13 (Kramer 0-4, Peterson 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Loder 1-2, Lindenwood 0-1, Giersch 0-2, Bradley 0-1), Mdg. 3-12 (Vogts 2-9, Creed 1-2, Wedel 0-1). Rebounds — ES 25 (Kramer 9), Mdg. 35 (Vogts 7). Assists — ES 8 (Kramer 1, Peterson 1, Lindenwood 1, Came 1, Giersch 1), Mdg. 24 (Vogts 9). Turnovers — ES 14 (Kramer 4, Peterson 4), Mdg. 12 (Schlosser 3). Blocked shots — ES 1(Peterson 1), Mdg. 4 (Helms 1, Creed 1, Santoya 1, Kohl 1). Steals — ES 3 (Underwood 2), Mdg. 11 (Helms 4).

Berean Ac. 70,

Bennington 32

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team downed Bennington 70-32 Tuesday in Heart of America League play in Elbing.

The Warriors led 40-18 at the half.

Kiegan Vogt led Berean with 14 points. Chase Wiebe and Zach Dugger each added 13 points.

Tyler Stanley scored nine points for 5-12 Bennington.

Berean is 16-3 and ends HOAL play 7-2. The Warriors play Friday at Goessel.

BENNINGTON (5-12, 1-7 HOAL) — Allen 0 0-2 1, 0; Gu.Brummett 0 0-0 2, 0; Ohlson 1 1-6 3, 3; B.Stanley 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Laudendahl 0 (2) 2-2 1, 5; T.Stanley 3 (1) 0-0 2, 9; Oldham 0 0-0 2, 0; Shipley 0 (2) 0-0 3, 6; Greene 0 0-0 0, 0; Hilbert 1 0-0 1, 2; Jilka 0 0-0 0, 0; Gar.Brummett 1 0-0 0, 2; Baver 0 0-0 0, 1, 0; TOTALS 7 (5) 3-10 16, 32.

BEREAN ACADEMY (16-3, 7-2 HOAL) — C.Bisterfeldt 0 0-0 2, 0; G.Bisterdfeldt 0 0-0 0, 0; Landis 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Timken 0 0-0 0, 0; Wiebe 3 (1) 4-5 3, 13; Dugger 2 (2) 3-3 0, 13; Koontz 1 (1) 0-1 1, 5; Unruh 1 2-2 1, 4; Vogt 6 2-2 1, 14; Rust 3 2-5 1, 8; Snook 4 0-0 0, 8; Peterjohn 0 0—0 2, 0; Hoover 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 21 (5) 13-18 12, 70.

Bennington;7;11;7;7;—32

Berean Ac.;20;20;18;12;—70

Non League

Goessel 57,

W.Classical 51 2OT

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys stopped Classical School of Wichita 57-51 in double overtime in non-league play in Goessel.

Goessel trailed 25-23 at the half and took a 33-28 lead after three quarters.

Dylan Lindeman scored 21 points for Goessel. Drew Lindeman added 12.

Wichita Classical finishes the regular season 11-9.

Goessel is 8-10 and plays Friday at home against Berean Academy.

WICHITA CLASSICAL (11-9) — scoring n/a.

GOESSEL (8-10) — Schmidt 5, Hiebert 6, Hagewood 5, Dy.Lindeman 21, Dr.Lindeman 12, Ballesta 8.

W.Classical;12;13;4;11;4;7;—51

Goessel;14;9;10;7;4;13;57

FRESHMAN GIRLS

Campus 48,

Newton 13

The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Campus 48-13 Tuesday at Willis Gym.

Newton trailed 32-6 at the half and finished the game with four players.

Newton hosts Andover Friday.

NEWTON — Yager 5, Torres 2, Loewen 5, Million 1.

Campus;22;10;14;2;—48

Newton;1;5;2;5;—13

FRESHMAN BOYS

Campus 56,

Newton 45

The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Campus 56-45 Tuesday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton trailed 29-22 at the half and gave up a 20-8 third quarter. Newton came within eight late.

Newton hosts Andover at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

NEWTON — Slechta 5, Crawford 12, Dorrell 13, Koontz 4, Anderson 9, Franz 2.

Campus;21;8;20;7;—56

Newton;15;7;8;15;—45