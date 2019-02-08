Two Kansas law enforcement officers hit the stage Thursday night to show off their pipes as part of musician Kelly Clarkson's concert at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas Capitol Police Officers LaMont Jackson and Michael Pagel, who have become known on social media for their version of carpool karaoke, were invited by Clarkson and sang “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.

Clarkson chimed in as a backup singer for the song. The concert was part of her "A Minute and a Glass of Wine" tour.

Pagel posted a message about the performance on Twitter.

"It’s not a secret anymore," Pagel wrote through the Kansas Capitol Police Twitter account. "Words can’t even explain how much fun Officer Jackson and I had last night at the @SprintCenter. #WOW. A big SHOUTOUT & THANK YOU to @kelly_clarkson for inviting us."

Concert-goer Elizabeth McKinley caught video on her cell phone and sent it to The Capital-Journal. That video can be viewed above.

A clip from the show was also posted to Facebook form Kelly Clarkson's page and can be viewed below.

Clarkson, a singer and songwriter, rose to fame in 2002 after winning the inaugural season of the TV series, "American Idol."